ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man played a part in a multi-state romance scam that conned at least 24 people, all over 60, out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, officials said.On Friday in U.S. District Court, Hammed Akande, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. His sentencing on the matter is scheduled for June 16.Federal officials described Akande as a “money mule” in a scam that targeted older adults through online dating sites and other social media. Fraudsters persuaded the victims to send them money and merchandise or conduct financial transactions on their behalf.As a money mule, officials said Akande received mailings containing money and merchandise from romance victims in the St. Louis area and sent a portion of the proceeds to “other individuals” in the U.S. and abroad.Officials have identified victims in 19 states, five of whom experienced substantial financial hardship. Akande faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The former south St. Louis County home of Hammed Akande, accused by prosecutors of a role in a romance scam that cost at least 12 elderly men and women almost $1 million. Investigators say victims mailed cash in packages to the home.

Robert Patrick