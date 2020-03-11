St. Louis County man admits sexually abusing two children, having child porn

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to sexually abusing two girls younger than 14 and possessing a lot more than 20 still images of child pornography.Prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Carl K. Mouton, 40, of the 1000 block of Prigge Road in unincorporated north St. Louis County, to 60 years in prison.

Carl K. Mouton pTuesday mouton pleaded guilty,, 2020, to charges of statutory sodomy, statutory rape, child porn witness/victim and possession tampering.

Opening statements in Mouton’s trial were canceled Tuesday when Mouton pleaded guilty to five counts of statutory sodomy and something count all of statutory rape, witness tampering and child porn possession. Mouton entered a “blind plea” to the charges, meaning he didn’t strike a cope with prosecutors.He could be scheduled to be sentenced April 17 by Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr.Mouton’s lawyer cannot be reached Wednesday.Authorities said between December 2010 and October 2016, Mouton abused two female relatives sexually, one younger than 12 and another younger than 14.In March 2017, Mouton contacted among the victims online “so that they can convince her to recant the allegations” and discourage her participation in the prosecution, charges said.Throughout a 2016 police investigation, police seized Mouton’s laptops, hard disks, a server, thumb drives and cellphones that had a lot more than 100 images of child pornography, charges said.

