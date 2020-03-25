St. Louis County Justice Center prepares to release 100-plus inmates amid virus concern

Buzz Westfall Justice Center at 100 South Central Avenue, seen here on March 7, 2020 (Post-Dispatch)

CLAYTON — Authorities in St. Louis County were finalizing plans to release some inmates from the county jail on Wednesday, possibly by the end of the day.Sam Alton, chief of staff to Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, said Wednesday that his office was working with the courts, jail staff and public defenders offices to release certain inmates. The jail houses about 840 inmates; Alton said more than 100 would be released.As Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger reported on Saturday, officials from St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s office, circuit court judges, Bell and others have been meeting to figure out a safe way to reduce the jail population further as experts believe jails maintain a high risk of spreading COVID-19, both to inmates and the community as staff, nurses and other people come and go.The inmates to be released are likely to include nonviolent offenders, inmates who may be at high risk because of health problems, and inmates who are enrolled in the Choices program, a 90-day substance abuse recovery program for male and female offenders. The idea is “to lower the population at the justice center in an effective way that won’t make things worse with respect to the virus and still keep everyone safe,” Alton said.The jail has said it is taking precautions to protect inmates by increasing cleaning, placing additional hand sanitizers throughout the building and monitoring staff for symptoms.Banasco told a reporter on Thursday that the jail’s intake was very low because municipal police departments were not taking many people into custody for misdemeanors. And he emphasized the jail had been thoroughly cleaned.“The safest place to be is the jail,” he said. “I’d rather stay in the office than go home.”However, the jail also may have placed some inmates at risk of exposure by allowing an inmate to be furloughed for several hours on Saturday to attend a family funeral, and taking him back into the population that night.Banasco could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.Another inmate in the pod told a reporter that he and others were upset that he was forced to be near the inmate who had been furloughed.The furloughed inmate, Mark Evans, had been enrolled in the Choices Program after pleading guilty in January to drug trafficking, drug possession and other charges.Evans’ lawyer, James Briscoe, said the gathering was small, with 10 people or fewer in attendance, and there was no reason to think anyone contracted a virus.“I don’t know if it was more significant risk than what everybody’s facing every day,” he said.He said the jail’s intake staff had been sent a message not to let Evans back into the jail on Saturday night, but those instructions were not relayed to his client.“He was trying to make sure he followed the rules,” Briscoe said. He said jail staffers were ’”trying to do the right thing” but “it just got missed. It was a mixup.”• COVID-19 cases in Missouri by county• COVID-19 cases in the United States• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

