St. Louis County Elections Commission asking for 3-week delay for municipal election

ST. ANN — The St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners announced Friday it will seek permission to postpone the April 7 election until April 28, and add a mail-in ballot option.The board will seek permission from the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern Division.If the appeals court denies the mail-in vote option, the board will ask the election be delayed until the August primary election.Friday’s request from the board follows County Executive Sam Page’s decision to declare a State of Emergency, restricting county events to 250 people or less.The Board is responsible for all public elections, voter registration and voter record maintenance in St. Louis County.

