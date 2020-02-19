St. Louis County doctors, chiropractor turn themselves in on health care fraud charges

Dr. Asim Muhammad Ali hides his face as he leaves the federal courthouse following a court appearance in St. Louis on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. The doctor is facing charges that include conspiracy to distribute controlled medications without a legitimate medical purpose. Photo by David Carson dcarson@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two St. Louis County doctors showed up at a local pain clinic once a week to pre-sign dozens of prescriptions for pain pills and other drugs, federal prosecutors said.The prescriptions were given to people who had been recruited to fill the prescriptions, then swap them for cash or some of the pills, an indictment handed down last week said.Those patients had not been examined by the doctor who signed their prescription. And urine tests on many showed that they were not using the prescription drugs, but were instead using illegal drugs, the indictment claims.A chiropractor who encouraged the doctors’ scam also wrote prescriptions using the names of doctors, and he was paid $200 to $500 per prescription, the indictment said.A federal grand jury indicted the two doctors and the chiropractor last week, along with nine others, including recruiters and patients. They collectively face 40 counts including conspiracy, health care fraud and obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception or subterfuge.All 12 turned themselves in Tuesday and appeared in court for brief hearings. All are scheduled to return early next month to plead not guilty.The case is one of a series of recent health care fraud prosecutions around the region that have ensnared a dentist, a nurse, a mental health clinic owner and others.Last week’s indictment alleges that Dr. Stanley L. Librach, 58, and Jerry Dale Leech, 47, the chiropractor, opened American Pain Institute in 2014. Leech, the day-to-day manager, was initially identified as a co-owner until 2016, when Medicaid rejected his application due to a prior false statement, the indictment said. They tried unsuccessfully to list Leech’s mother as a co-owner, the indictment said, then opened the Institute for Pain Management, which was listed as co-owned by Dr. Asim Muhammad Ali and Leech’s wife.Ali’s lawyer, Sanford Boxerman, declined to comment. Richard Sindel, the lawyer for Librach, said, “We have a long road to travel.”Leech told a reporter that his role was mischaracterized in the indictment. His lawyer, Lenny Kagan, declined to comment.The indictment claims Leech “exercised control over all aspects of IPM,” which had clinics in various parts of St. Louis County, and told clinic staffers to reassure suspicious pharmacists about the bogus prescriptions. Denis J. Mikhlin, 40, who owned several health care businesses, helped recruit some patients as well as a man who collected the pills and sold them, the indictment said. Ali, 49, paid Mikhlin $35 per sample in kickbacks for sending urine samples to his lab and to another marketing company that Leech later opened, the indictment said.No lawyer is listed for Mikhlin, and he was temporarily jailed Tuesday pending a detention hearing.

