🔥St. Louis County couple charged with neglecting disabled 81-year-old woman🔥

1 of 2

Gordon Stevens was charged Feb. 6, 2020, with domestic assault and elder abuse. He and his wife Lori Stevens are accused of neglecting her elderly mother, causing bedsores and extreme dehydration.

Lori A. Stevens was charged with domestic assault and elder abuse on Feb. 6, 2020. She and her husband were accused of neglecting her bedridden elderly mother, causing bedsores and extreme dehydration. Stevens was on probation for abusing her mother in 2015.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A south St. Louis County woman and her husband have been charged with neglecting her incapacitated 81-year-old mother who was hospitalized after suffering from a stroke, bedsores, gangrene and extreme dehydration.Lori A. Stevens, 47, and her husband Gordon Stevens, 57, each were charged Feb. 6 with felony domestic assault and misdemeanor elder abuse.On Nov. 29, Stevens’ mother was admitted to a South County hospital with “altered mental status after she suffered a stroke” and treated for bedsores and dehydration, charges said. The couple was living at Stevens’ mother’s home in the 2800 block of Owendale Court at the time and were caring for her.According to court records, Lori Stevens has been on probation for abusing her mother in 2015. It’s not clear why she was allowed to return and care for her mother.Earlier in November, a health aide discovered the woman’s bedsores and told the couple how to care for them, according to charges. The aide also noted the woman’s dehydration and reminded the couple to provide her water.When interviewed by police, Lori Stevens said she saw no reason to take her mother to the hospital, charges said. Gordon Stevens said he knew his mother-in-law “had a hard time getting water to drink.”Authorities have described the woman’s injuries as serious. Court records said she is “entirely immobile” and has been bedridden for six years because of hip fractures. She also suffers from delirium caused by Alzheimer’s disease, kidney problems, malnutrition and other illnesses.