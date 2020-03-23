St. Louis County counts 38 new cases of coronavirus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Thirty-eight more people in St. Louis County have tested positive for COVID-19, county officials said Sunday, including someone between the ages of 10 and 19.The total number of cases in St. Louis County is now 55. Of the 38 new cases, six are not travel related, officials said. Fourteen of the new cases are individuals in their 50s. Nine people in their 20s tested positive, eight of the cases are people in their 60s. Three people in their 40s and three people in their 30s also tested positive. The city of St. Louis reported six new cases Sunday, for a total of 14.St. Louis city and county officials enacted a “stay at home” order which will go into effect Monday at 6 p.m. until April 22.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

