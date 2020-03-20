St. Louis County Council meets without the public — and will for a while

The St. Louis County Council meets in a special meeting on Friday, March 20, 2020. The meeting was closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic. The council changed its rules to allow upcoming meetings to be held online only. (Screenshot from YouTube)

Jeremy Kohler

CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council on Friday voted unanimously in a special meeting to change its rules so that it can meet without the public present during emergencies such as the ongoing global pandemic.The council has live-streamed its meetings for several months, but this was the first meeting ever that was only accessible by phone or YouTube. Also in a first, one member of the council, Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, voted by videoconference. Each of the other six were seated with an empty chair on either side.In a brief meeting the council passed emergency legislation that allows people to submit written comments to be read into the record at meetings during times of emergency when the public can’t attend. And it agreed that council members could participate remotely during those times.Councilman Ernie Trakas, R-6th District, noted the measure should not be taken lightly. “People can only be expected to accept liberty-depriving measures in times of crisis only when they fully trust in the honesty and competence of governmental authorities imposing such measures,” he said.The council’s next regular meeting is Tuesday at 6: 30 p.m.

