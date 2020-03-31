St. Louis County confirms third coronavirus death, seeks faster reporting

St. Louis County on Tuesday confirmed a third death related to COVID-19. The confirmation came three days after the woman died.Without explaining the lag time, the county said it was taking steps to make sure they notify the public more quickly. To that end, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that it would now require healthcare providers to notify the county within six hours of someone testing positive for COVID-19 and within 24 hours of someone dying from the disease or its complications.The requirement is for any lab company, hospital, nursing home or other health provider.”These changes should expedite the process and minimize confusion, while continuing to provide the public with the best information available,” according to a press release from St. Louis County.While officials confirmed the third death Tuesday, they refused to identify the victim, only to say she was in her 50s and had chronic medical conditions. But the Post-Dispatch two days earlier identified the woman as Juanita Eason Graham, 55, based on information from the preschool where she used to work and from her husband.

Juanita Graham, in a Webster Groves School District photo posted to Facebook in February 2018, worked at the Ambrose Family Center Preschool.

Courtesy of the Webster Groves School District

Graham lived in Webster Groves and suffered from diabetes, high blood pressure and other health issues, her husband said. He suspects she was exposed to coronavirus March 8 at a family gathering in Indiana. She had a cough dismissed as a sinus issue, then went to the hospital last Wednesday after becoming incoherent, he said. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and was dead by Saturday morning, he said.”Take it seriously,” Graham’s husband, Dennis, said in an interview Monday.It’s unclear why three days passed before Graham’s death was counted among the death toll for St. Louis County.A St. Louis County spokesman said they learned of it late Monday night.A spokeswoman for SSM hospitals told the Post-Dispatch on Monday that every positive diagnosis and death related to COVID-19 is shared with county health officials immediately.St. Louis County aims to release daily figures on COVID-19 to the media by noon. But a dashboard on the St. Louis County government website updates when the information comes to the county Department of Public Health, a spokesman said.

