St. Louis County confirms third coronavirus death, seeks faster reporting

CLAYTON — St. Louis County on Tuesday confirmed a third death related to COVID-19. The confirmation came three days after the woman died.Without explaining the lag time, the county said it was taking steps to make sure they notify the public more quickly.To that end, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that it would now require health care providers to notify the county within six hours of someone testing positive for COVID-19 and within 24 hours of someone dying from the disease or its complications.The requirement is for any lab company, hospital, nursing home or other health provider.“These changes should expedite the process and minimize confusion, while continuing to provide the public with the best information available,” according to a press release from St. Louis County.While officials confirmed the third death Tuesday, they refused to identify the victim, only to say she was in her 50s and had chronic medical conditions. The Post-Dispatch days earlier identified the woman as Juanita Eason Graham, 55, based on information from the preschool where she used to work and from her husband.

Juanita Graham, in a Webster Groves School District photo posted to Facebook in February 2018, worked at the Ambrose Family Center Preschool.

Courtesy of the Webster Groves School District

Graham lived in Webster Groves and suffered from diabetes, high blood pressure and other health issues, her husband said. He suspects she was exposed to coronavirus March 8 at a family gathering in Indiana. She had a cough dismissed as a sinus issue, then went to the hospital last Wednesday after becoming incoherent, he said. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and was dead by Saturday morning, he said.“Take it seriously,” Graham’s husband, Dennis, said in an interview Monday.It’s unclear why three days passed before Graham’s death was counted among the death toll for St. Louis County. A dashboard on the St. Louis County government website is supposed to keep a running tally of cases. But the tally stayed at two for days after Graham died.A spokeswoman for SSM hospitals told the Post-Dispatch on Monday afternoon that every positive diagnosis and death related to COVID-19 is shared with county health officials immediately.A St. Louis County spokesman said they learned of the woman’s death late Monday night.The first coronavirus-related death in St. Louis County, SSM Health nurse Judy Wilson-Griffin, was reported on March 20. The second, reported on March 26, was a woman in her 80s with chronic medical conditions. She was not named.

