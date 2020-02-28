St. Louis County business owner pleads guilty to federal tax charges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man who owned and operated a magazine subscription business pleaded guilty to withholding money from employee paychecks for tax purposes but then never forwarding the taxes to the Internal Revenue Service, federal prosecutors in St. Louis said Thursday.Craig Gustafson, 45, the owner and operator of Consumers Periodical Service of Missouri, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of failing to remit employee withholding taxes to the IRS and also pleaded guilty to four counts of failing to file personal income tax returns. From 2013 to 2017, employees had quarterly federal and Social Security taxes withheld. But Gustafson never sent that tax revenue to the IRS as required by law. Employees were given altered W-2 forms that indicated the taxes were withheld, prosecutors said. From 2013 to 2016, Gustafson also failed to pay his own personal income taxes to the IRS. During that time, Gustafson earned at least $670,400 from his company, with a tax loss to the federal government of at least $131,000, authorities said.Gustafson’s sentencing is scheduled for June.An attorney representing Gustafson did not immediately return a call for comment Thursday.Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344@RachelDRice on Twitterrrice@post-dispatch.com

