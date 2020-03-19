St. Louis County bans public events larger than 10 people

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — County Executive Sam Page and the county health department director announced Wednesday that public gatherings of 10 or more people are banned to stem the coronavirus pandemic, starting just after midnight on Thursday morning. The ban does not apply to grocery stores, places of employment, retails stores outside of malls, or public transit. However, funeral homes, fitness centers, county clubs and indoor shopping malls must comply.Those who are found to violate the order will face a misdemeanor. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a similar ban earlier on Wednesday, after the city confirmed its second positive case. St. Louis County has been operating in a state of emergency since March 13. County officials have announced five positive COVID-19 cases so far.

