St. Louis Community Foundation launches fund for local coronavirus support

Ken Warren delivers groceries to the front steps of his home in Webster Groves on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 where his wife Tao Jiang Warren has been quarantined in their house since she arrived home from a trip to China. Tao feels fine and hasn’t shown any symptoms of the coronavirus virus since returning. Ken brings his wife food once a day that he drops off on the door step and the backs up about 25 feet before his wife answers the door when they talk. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

CLAYTON — The St. Louis Community Foundation has launched a new coronavirus “Regional Response Fund” to direct philanthropic resources to local people and institutions most affected. “Modeled after a similar effort undertaken by the Seattle Community Foundation, this initiative is the fastest, most efficient way to get funds to the local nonprofits serving people most affected,” Amelia Bond, president and CEO of the St. Louis Community Foundation, said in a statement.The St. Louis Community Foundation, which manages endowments and charitable giving in the region, has committed $100,000 from its own emergency relief fund and has started soliciting contributions from private donors. Though needs are likely to change, the fund initially plans to direct money to pay for medications, food and help with rent, mortgage and utility payments for those who are quarantined. It also plans to help children who need access to technology and the internet so they can participate in online classrooms and also to seniors so they can communicate while isolated.“We intend for this effort to serve as a framework for us and our partners when a natural disaster — or other event creating regional distress — requires a comprehensive regional response from philanthropy, business, and other interested stakeholders,” Bond said. Those working with St. Louis Community Foundation on the Regional Response Fund include: the United Way of Greater St. Louis, the Boniface Foundation, Catholic Charities, the Clark-Fox Foundation, the Incarnate Word Foundation, Gateway Center for Giving, the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, the Marillac Mission Fund, the Missouri Foundation For Health, the Regional Business Council and its affiliate Social Venture Partners, the St. Louis City Seniors Fund, the St. Louis Mental Health Board, the St. Louis Regional Chamber, the Trio Foundation, the City of St. Louis, and St. Louis County. Donors and the general public can make contributions to the COVID-19 Regional Response Fund by visiting stlgives.org/give-today/ or by contacting the St. Louis Community Foundation at 314-588-8200.

