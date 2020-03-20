St. Louis city and county not in sync on coronavirus alerts

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

CLAYTON — From the start of the COVID-19 crisis in St. Louis, local leaders have had to assume roles normally held by the governor to place restrictions on the movement of people in the face of a public health crisis.Without any formal instructions issued by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson about school and business closures or crowd sizes, Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page have issued a stream of orders on their own to reflect the quickly changing recommendations from federal health officials for containing the spread of the virus.But in a trend that started long before the coronavirus crisis, messages from the city and county have not been coordinated. And this comes after multiple failed efforts to study ways to combine city and county functions or merge the governments outright.Since the first announcement by Krewson on March 12 that the city was prohibiting organized events of more than 1,000 people, the city and county have been leapfrogging each other with new limits on crowd sizes, potentially leading to confusion among city and county residents about where they are allowed to go and what they are allowed to do.By Friday, the biggest crowd that could assemble in the city was 10 people, but in the county it was nine.Officials in Krewson’s and Page’s offices insist they have been talking daily and including other area officials.“The consequence is confusing the public as to what should be done in order to contain the virus,” St. Louis University political scientist Ken Warren said on Friday in an interview. “In order to avoid that confusion, these public officials — along with state officials — need to be on the same page because the virus respects no borders.”He added, “The consequence is obvious, and that’s allowing the virus to spread more by people not having definitive instructions as to what to do.”Pat Kelly, executive director of the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis, noted that county officials were helpful in convincing municipalities to lift restrictions on delivery hours, allowing people to receive groceries on their doorsteps at any hour.However, he said, “there should be more of a regional decision-making process. I think those conversations are happening between the county executives and the mayor and I hope they’re trying to coordinate that as much as they can because it’s really the residents who need to have consistent guidance through this process.”St. Louis County Councilman Tim Fitch said the instructions should be coming from the state level.“This is what you get,” he said. “You get this patchwork of who’s doing what and what the public needs to know. Are they trying to one-up each other? Are they getting the same medical advice from the professionals?”When Krewson announced the prohibition on organized events of more than 1,000 people, she said then that she thought the county was about to announce the same measure.The next day, the county went a step further when County Executive Sam Page announced a ban on events with 250 or more people in St. Louis County. That was, at the time, the recommendation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.On Sunday, after a meeting between Krewson, Page and the executives of St. Charles, St. Clair and Madison counties, events and gatherings of more than 50 people were banned across the five counties.At a press conference on Wednesday, Krewson announced the city was banning gatherings of more than 10 people, effective Friday. Later that day, Page issued an order banning gatherings of more than nine, effective midnight Wednesday.Former St. Louis health director Pamela Walker said on Friday that “coordinating a public health response has always been difficult because we don’t have one city-county health department, like they have in Austin,” Texas, and other cities. “When you have that separation, people are going to get out of step with each other and it won’t necessarily be on purpose. You have staff who have a real sense of urgency to get the message out and be accurate, and if you’re not all sitting in the same room looking at the same data and getting the same information at the same time, it’s difficult to coordinate that effort.”She added, “We have needed a regional response to everything from public health to economic development for years, and we just can’t seem to get there … Communicable diseases do not respect the Skinker boundary.”Warren, the political scientist, warned, “Unless all these public officials are on the same page and give clear direction to the people, it’s going to end up causing the virus to continue to spread.”

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

Dr. Mimi Vo says she has repeatedly asked public and private health officials for COVID-19 tests to be done on her patients, but has been denied.

Missouri has had its first death from COVID-19, state officials announced.

The individual who tested positive is in Greene County — the second in the Springfield area — and the case is travel-related, the state says.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

The governor had urged people to stay home and avoid crowds – a request that largely fell on deaf ears, he said.

Leaders of St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Louis and Madison counties, as well as the city of St. Louis, agreed on the unified approach

‘It’s not an examination. It’s not a clinic. It’s a collection site.’

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The number of Illinois cases soared to 288 from 160 on Tuesday, said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and included a new case in St. Clair County, bringing the total there to three. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri numbers had bounded upward, too, rising to 24 on Wednesday from 15 on Tuesday

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there were 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it’s first death from the coronavirus, a person from the Chicago area.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.