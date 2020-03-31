St. Louis cites two churches for defying order on crowds

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

ST. LOUIS — City officials cited two churches for holding gatherings of more than 10 people on Sunday in violation of Mayor Lyda Krewson’s limit on crowd sizes, and may consider going to court to close churches that do not observe the ban.The city issued civil summonses against Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in the Lewis Place neighborhood and St. John Church of God in Christ in College Hill for violating the crowd limits, public safety director Jimmie Edwards said Monday. He said there were 25 people in Hopewell and he did not know the number at St. John. Edwards said the infractions were called in by members of the churches who were concerned.The gatherings were nowhere near as large as the megachurch in Florida whose pastor was arrested after holding two Sunday services with hundreds of people. But smaller church gatherings have shown to be dangerous, including the choir in Washington state where 45 out of 60 people who attended a practice tested positive for the new coronavirus. Two of them died.Edwards said the summonses were issued by the city health department and would allow the director of that department to issue fines, but he said the city intends for them to be observed as cease and desist orders.”We don’t want to do that (issue fines),” he said. “We want people to comply.”

Representatives of the two churches could not be reached on Monday.Edwards said in a conference call with area clergy members and elected officials on Monday that it is “imperative that churches lead by example.”“Regrettably, the police department is driving by some of the churches and some of you had services going on,” he said in the call. “Some people left after they saw our cars in the area. It is most unfortunate to me that we have to issue summonses today to some of the churches because of the failure to comply with the 10-person ban.”He added, “If it means we have to go to court to shut the church’s doors to try to save people’s lives, that’s something we are going to have to talk about.”Bishop Elijah H. Hankerson III, president of the department of evangelism in the Church of God in Christ, also asked area pastors during the call to observe the limits on gatherings. The church, the largest Pentecostal denomination in the United States with 5 million members, has suffered many losses in recent days, he told other pastors.The Rev. Darryl Gray, political adviser for the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, said he did not agree with Edwards’ message to clergy members, although he agreed that churches should observe the city’s crowd limits. “I just don’t think that verbalizing threats and strong-arm tactics is really necessary at this time,” he said.

We’re presenting free coronavirus coverage to all our readers. Please consider a subscription to help us to continue this type of reporting.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest cancellations, travel restrictions and invitations to live chats with trusted, local experts.

In the video, it appears the man licks a row of deodorant at a Walmart about an hour west of St. Louis.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

Cody Lee Pfister, 26, of Warrenton, has been charged by the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with a terrorist threat in the second degree.

The woman who died, Jazmond Dixon, was a biomedical services employee who worked at the American Red Cross in St. Louis.

Less than a week ago Jazmond Dixon, 31, went to an urgent care for flu-like symptoms. She died Sunday.

The city is closing tennis, basketball, racquetball and handball, pickleball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22.

Officials in both states gave updates Wednesday on the spread of the coronavirus and financial relief they’re trying to provide.

Advocates forNursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.

The H1N1 flu that caused a pandemic in 2009 was much less deadly and contagious than COVID-19.

The staff member did not have symptoms when they were working, according to a spokeswoman for Mercy.

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S, and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).