St. Louis Board of Aldermen passes key MLS stadium legislation

1 of 2

A view of the planned MLS stadium looking northwest from 20th and Market streets, according to renderings obtained by the Post-Dispatch. The facility is being designed by HOK of St. Louis and Minneapolis-based Julie Snow.

The Major League Soccer ownership group in St. Louis is now planning to build its stadium north of Market Street and put practice fields to the south, according to renderings obtained by the Post-Dispatch. The facility is being designed by HOK of St. Louis and Minneapolis-based Julie Snow.

ST. LOUIS — As expected, the Board of Aldermen on Friday passed key legislation needed for the planned Major League Soccer stadium complex on the western edge of downtown.The board, voting 22-1 each time, approved two bills authorizing tax incentives to help fund the project, expected by ownership to cost from $350 million to $400 million.”This is another exciting day for the fans, city and region as we get closer to our team taking the pitch for the 2022 MLS season,” the ownership group for the new team and stadium said in a statement after the vote.This article will be updated.

