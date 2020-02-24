St. Louis bill would strip aldermen of redistricting task

LOUIS — The city’s Board of Aldermen, where politics has been practiced with a sharp edge for decades, has been asked to remove itself from the most political of issues: ward redistricting.A bill introduced Friday would shift the task of drawing new ward lines after this year’s census from the board to a new citizens commission chosen and overseen by three retired judges.“It’s a best-practices, transparent and accountable process that takes the power out of the hands of the elected officials and gives it to the people of the city of St. Louis,” said Alderman Christine Ingrassia, D-6th Ward, a sponsor of the bill.But critics said it would be a big mistake to remove elected officials from the remapping process, which could get especially contentious next year because the city’s 28 wards and their aldermen must be trimmed to 14 under a plan passed by voters in 2012.“The worst thing we can do when we have such a dramatic change … is to say ‘OK, aldermen, we’re taking you out’” of the decision, asserted Aldermanic President Lewis Reed.Alderman Joe Vaccaro, D-23rd Ward, added that aldermen “are more aware of the needs of an area” and “how to keep neighborhoods together.” Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, D-22nd Ward, said the experience of senior aldermen like himself is important in “a slugfest” process next year.Ingrassia said she and her co-sponsor, Annie Rice, D-8th Ward, worked with redistricting experts at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University to craft the plan.She said “it falls in line with what we were trying to achieve with Clean Missouri.”Clean Missouri was a statewide measure passed by Missouri voters in 2018 that, among other things, gave the main responsibility for redrawing state legislative district lines to a nonpartisan demographer.Under the new St. Louis proposal, a nine-member Independent Citizen Commission would be picked by an oversight committee made up of three retired judges “picked at random” by the Board of Aldermen.Members of the general public would apply to be on the redistricting commission. The oversight committee would then draw 50 applications at random; each current alderman could strike one from further consideration.The oversight panel would then draw at random five redistricting commissioners from the remaining pool. Those five would then select the four remaining commissioners with the goal of “ensuring and balancing” diversity.Areas of residence, age, gender, race, sexual identity and orientation, ability and ethnicity would have to be taken into account, the legislation says.The bill limits commission membership to people who have been registered to vote in the city for at least three years and who have voted in at least three of the past five elections.The measure also sets strict guidelines aimed at keeping people with political connections off the commission. Those barred from serving would include anyone appointed or elected to city or state office or candidates for those offices within the two previous years. A commissioner also could not have a spouse, child or parent in those categories.Commissioners and their close relatives also could not have served during that two-year period as an officer, employee or paid consultant of a political party or a candidate’s campaign committee; a registered state or local lobbyist; or a paid city employee or contractor.Redistricting commissioners also would have to sign a statement pledging to not seek election or appointment to a city office for five years.The commission would be required to draw new wards that are geographically contiguous and — to the extent possible — compact.The measure also requires commissioners to respect the “geographical integrity” of local neighborhoods and communities of interest as much as possible.A community of interest is defined as “a contiguous population” regarding race, ethnicity and language and with common social and economic interests that should be included in a single ward for effective representation. But communities of interest, the bill says, would not include relationships with incumbent aldermen, political candidates or political parties.The commission would be required to hold public hearings throughout their process. Once the panel decided on a new map, the Board of Aldermen via majority vote could submit objections or recommended changes. The commission could accept or reject them.If a majority of commissioners were unable to agree on a map, the job would be turned over to the three-judge oversight committee.It’s unclear whether the measure will get a hearing in the current aldermanic session, which ends April 20.Reed assigned the bill to the Neighborhood Development Committee, whose chairwoman, Tammika Hubbard, D-5th Ward, could not be reached for comment.While Ingrassia and Rice pursue the commission idea, several African American alderman have been pushing to have ward reduction resubmitted to voters. They contend that reducing the number of wards would result in less clout for black aldermen and less representation for their constituents.While the Ingrassia-Rice bill and the Clean Missouri measure both are aimed at reducing the effect of political maneuvering on redistricting, there are differences in the measures.The state plan includes a new mathematical formula to try to engineer “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” in legislative districts.The St. Louis plan makes no explicit reference to those issues. The city is overwhelmingly Democratic and all current city elected officials are Democrats.

