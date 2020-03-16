🔥St. Louis Art Museum, Contemporary museum close to all visitors🔥

“Starry Night” (1888) by Vincent Van Gogh. Currently on view at St. Louis Art Museum’s “Millet and Modern Art” exhibition.

Photo by Hervé Lewandowski, RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource; courtesy of Musee d’Orsay, Paris

The St. Louis Art Museum announced Monday it will be closed for at least the next four weeks.The Contemporary Art Museum of St. Louis also said it is closing until further notice.Both museums canceled special events last week. Now, ongoing exhibitions and activity will be shut down. The St. Louis Art Museum said in a news release Monday that it “will remain closed to the public for at least four weeks, although the closure may be extended. The museum will provide updates to this situation on its website and on social media as the situation develops.”MetroTix automatically will refund tickets for the exhibition “Millet and Modern Art: Van Gogh to Dalí,” as well as other ticketed programs and lectures.”‘The Art Museum strives to be a contemplative space in times of crisis, but this emergency closure is necessary for the health of our community,” said Brent R. Benjamin, the Barbara B. Taylor Director of the Saint Louis Art Museum. ‘We look forward to opening again as soon as it is advisable.’”The Contemporary museum’s release also said: “CAM public programs and events are postponed or canceled until further notice. Create, CAM’s 2020 Gala, scheduled for April 10, is postponed. CAM education programs are discontinued until local schools reopen. The Museum continues to monitor the latest developments regarding COVID-19 both locally and nationally, and will provide information regarding this constantly evolving situation via camstl.org and CAM’s social media channels.”

