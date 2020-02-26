St. Louis-area snowfall heaviest in St. Peters with 2.4 inches

1 of 2

Falling snow clings to trees at Concordia Seminary on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Clayton. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Footprints and tracks from a mother walking her child in a stroller are seen on the sidewalk along De Mun Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Clayton. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — The snowfall Wednesday around the St. Louis region appears to be heaviest in St. Peters, with 2.4 inches recorded so far.A measurement at St. Louis Lambert International Airport hit the 2-inch mark. Lake Saint Louis recorded 1.7 inches and Weldon Spring had about an inch of snow.Matt Beitscher, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday that snow showers were still in the area of St. Louis County and moving toward the city. He said the snow should be out of the area by noon.Beitscher said the snowfall began in the metro area around midnight Tuesday.Area police reported several vehicles sliding off roads during the morning commute but no serious injuries.Temperatures in the morning hovered around the freezing mark.Beitscher said the National Weather Service will be releasing more snow totals later in the morning on the agency’s Facebook page.

