St. Louis area officials ban social gatherings of more than 50 people

Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — Area officials have banned events and social gatherings of more than 50 people across St. Louis city and county, St. Charles County, St. Clair County and Madison County in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, a statement announced Sunday evening.Officials are also recommending that public, private, charter and parochial schools in all five jurisdictions close by Wednesday.The decision was reached after a meeting between St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler and several healthcare professionals.The ban is expected to last at least eight weeks.The closure of restaurants, bars and nightclubs in Missouri is “under consideration,” officials said. This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

