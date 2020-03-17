St. Louis-area hospitals limit visitors during coronavirus outbreak

ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare, SSM Health and Mercy have all announced limitations on visitors in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.BJC announced that it would allow one visitor at a time for each patient in inpatient care units, emergency departments, intensive care units, medical offices and clinics, and outpatient surgery and procedure areas.Two visitors are allowed at a time in obstetrics and pediatrics. Visitors will be asked screening questions, and visitors under the age of 16 are not allowed.Mercy Clinic locations are allowing one visitor per patient. Mercy Hospital South issued a two-visitor limit for ICU patient rooms.SSM announced Monday that it would allow two visitors per patient at a time until further notice. The hospital system said in a statement that, due to the large number of semi-private rooms at St. Louis University Hospital, it was considering limiting visitors to one per patient.SSM is not allowing children under the age of 12 to visit patients at its facilities.

The local hospital systems announced these new measures as state and federal government weather continued criticism over the low number of patients who have been tested.