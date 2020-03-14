St. Louis-area events canceled or postponed by coronavirus

MarchMarch 16: The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis has canceled all performances and events, starting March 16 through the rest of its season. The Rep plans to postpone its mainstage production, “Dreaming Zenzile,” and perhaps present the show this summer.Until further notice: Museum of Contemporary Religious Art is open only to faculty, staff and students of St. Louis University; new temporary hours for them are now 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Friday. All previously scheduled public programs are postponed or canceled.Until further notice: St. Louis Public Library events, programming, meeting room usage canceled until further notice. Library branches and headquarters remain open. St. Charles City-County Library is canceling events starting March 14. St. Louis County Library is suspending all events starting March 16.Until further notice: Gateway YMCA, which represents more than 25 YMCAs in St. Louis and Illinois, is temporarily suspending older adult exercise classes, other select programming and all facility rentals. Through March 31: St. Louis Science Center is closed but will have a staff available Mondays through Fridays to answer questions from the public. Prepaid tickets to exhibits will be refunded.Through March 31: Left Bank Books is postponing March store events but hopes to schedule some virtual visits by authors. Through April 30: St. Louis Art Museum is canceling special events, lectures and tours. The museum remains open during regular hours.Through April 5: Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis is canceling or postponing special events and talks. The museum remains open during regular hours.Through March 15: Remaining performances of Black Rep’s “Spell #7,” Washington University’s A.E. Hotchner Studio Theatre, canceled. Refunds/exchanges available; call 314-534-3807 or email heatherb@thelackrep.org.Through April 1: All public programs and tours with the Missouri Historical Society are canceled, but the Missouri History Museum, Soldiers Memorial and the MHS Library & Research Center remain open. mohistory.orgMarch 13: “The Bachelor Live On Stage,” Fox Theatre, postponed. Current tickets will be honored on the new date, once it has been rescheduled.March 13: Author Erik Larson, St. Louis County LibraryMarch 13: Unmasking Epilepsy Gala, Missouri Athletic Club, postponed. efmk.org/upcoming-eventsMarch 13: The Chocolate Affair, benefiting Annie’s Hope, has been rescheduled for May 8 at the LiUNA Event Center. All purchased tickets and sponsorships honored. annieshope.orgMarch 13: Opening reception for “Terry Adkins: Resounding,” Pulitzer Arts Foundation, postponed.March 13: St. Louis Cardinals announce that for foreseeable future all events are cancelled at Busch Stadium, such as seminars and wedding receptions.March 13 and 15: Gabriel Iglesias, Stifel Theatre, postponed. Current tickets will be valid for the new date, once it has been determined. March 13-15: Nike Mid-East Qualifier volleyball tournament, The Dome at America’s Center, canceled. March 13-14: “The Damnation of Faust,” St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Powell Symphony Hall, canceled.March 14: TobyMac concert, Enterprise Center, postponed. March 14: The 4B show at RYSE Nightclub at Ameristar Casino is postponed. Refunds for the show will be made available to guests that aren’t able to attend the rescheduled date at the original point of purchase. RYSE Nightclub will be closed on Saturday.March 14: SFJazz Collective concert, Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, canceled. Ticket purchases will be automatically refunded. March 14: Science Open House, Missouri Botanical Garden, may be rescheduled. For more information, mobot.org.March 14: Society Of St. Vincent de Paul St. Louis, 2020 Spring Assembly, St. Louis University High School. For more information: northwestsvdpstl.org. March 14: St. Patrick’s Day Parade downtown, postponed, irishparade.org.March 14: St. Patrick’s Day Parade and related events, Belleville, postponed. March 14: Shamrock Run & Parade in Cottleville, canceled, shamrockparade.com.March 14: The “Sing For Siteman” fundraiser to fight cancer, postponed.March 14: 34th Annual Post-Dispatch Spelling Bee, McKendree University, postponed.March 14: Landmarks Association of St. Louis trivia night, postponed. landmarsk-stl.orgMarch 14: The Downtown Alton St. Patrick’s Day Festival is canceled. Participating bars and restaurants will be open as planned. Go to AltonStPats.com for more. March 14: Curatorial tour, Pulitzer Arts Foundation, postponed.March 14: American Chamber Chorale and Salem Chamber Orchestra concert, canceled.March 14: Ryan Hurd concert, Delmar Hall, postponed to Oct. 17. March 15: Anderson Hospital Baby Fair at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville canceled. March 15: Anna Burch concert, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, canceled. Refunds available.March 15: St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Waterloo, canceled.March 15: St. Patrick’s Day luncheon for Maryland Heights residents 62 and older, postponed. marylandheights.com March 15: St. Louis Youth Symphony Orchestra, Powell Symphony Hall, canceled.March 16: Author Alma Katsu, St. Louis County Library.March 16: River Styx Reading Series, High LowMarch 16: Senior luncheon at Maryland Heights, postponed. marylandheights.comMarch 16: Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri, all activities, programs, meetings, trainings and property reservations, postponed until March 31.March 17: Dogtown St. Patrick’s Day parade and Irish festival, postponed.March 17-19: 2020 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Worldwide Public Affairs Workshop, Robert A. Young Federal Building in St. Louis, canceled.March 17-29: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Fox Theatre, postponed. Current tickets will be honored on the new dates, once the show has been rescheduled.March 18: Post-Dispatch Great Taste, St. Louis Science Center, postponed until Sept. 17. Current tickets will be valid for the new date. March 18: UAVs: Infrastructure and the Future, Geospatial Innovation Center at T-Rex downtown, postponed. March 18: “Stop Hiding, Start Talking,” a Mental Health America of Eastern Missouri event, rescheduled for Sept. 9. mha-em.orgMarch 18: “Story Collider: True, Personal Stories About Science,” St. Louis, postponed.March 18: International Facility Management Association tour of the Boys & Girls Clubs’ new Teen Center for Excellence, St. Louis, canceledMarch 19: Author Ellen Carol Dubois, St. Louis County Library, canceled.March 19: Nathaniel Rateliff, Stifel Theatre, postponed, new date TBA. March 19-22: Moolah Shrine Circus, Family Arena in St. Charles, postponed. Organizers plan to reschedule the circus for later this year.March 19: Panel discussion on business ethics, Lindenwood University’s John W. Hammond Institute for Free Enterprise and the Rotary Club of St. Charles, canceledMarch 19: RecycleMania event at St. Louis University, canceled.March 20: Poets Nathaniel Mackey and Natalie Shapero, Pulitzer Arts Foundation.March 20: Festival of Laughs, Chaifetz Arena, postponed. March 20: UMSL Legacy Lecture Series “Financial Planning for 2020 and Beyond,” University of Missouri–St. Louis, Anheuser-Busch Hall Executive Education Room (103A), postponed. 314-516-5789 or executiveevents@umsl.edu for questions.March 20-21: The Missouri Special Olympics state indoor games at Lindenwood University and other locations. somo.org/INDOORMarch 20-21: Schlafly Stout & Oyster Festival, Schlafly Tap Room, canceledMarch 19-21: American Society for Eighteenth-Century Studies 2020 meeting, Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch. For more information: asecs.orgMarch 21: Sturgill Simpson concert, Chaifetz Arena, postponed.March 21: St. Louis Media Hall of Fame dinner and ceremoney, The Last Hotel, St. Louis, postponed to Sept. 12. March 21: ArchCity Defenders Trivia Night postponed; table and ticket purchases to be refunded. archcitydefenders.orgMarch 21: BandTogether RISE Concert rescheduled for May 16, still at Washington University’s 560 Music Center. bandtogetherstl.comMarch 22: Varsity Cheerleading, Chaifetz Arena, postponed.March 23-24: Chamber Music Society of St. Louis, the Sheldon, postponed.March 24: Author Nick Bruel, Daniel Boone library branch. March 24: Evening of Suspense with authors Jennifer McMahon, Elizabeth Little and Lori Rader-Day, St. Louis County Library, canceled.March 26: St. Louis Story Stitchers’ live performance of “Peace on the Prairie,” .Zack, canceled. It will be released as a video for public viewing March 19-26.March 27-29: Pokemon Go!, Tower Grove Park, postponed. Refunds must be requested in-app by March 25. For more information, nianticlabs.com/blogMarch 27: Missouri state finals for National Geography Bee, Columbia, Missouri, canceled. Changed to an online test event.March 27: Whose Live Anyway, Touhill Performing Arts Center at UMSL, postponed.March 28: Suits for Soldiers, Farmers Insurance, 9335 Gravois Road, postponed to June 20. March 28: Blues Fest, Chaifetz Arena, postponed.March 28: Martin Hayes Quartet, Touhill Performing Arts Center at UMSL, postponed. March 28: Billie Eilish concert, Enterprise Center, postponed. March 28: Eggstravaganza, Missouri Botanical Garden, canceled, mobot.org.March 28-29: Go! St. Louis Marathon weekend events, canceled. More info at: gostlouis.orgAprilApril 1: Second Chance Job Fair, Chaifetz Arena, postponed.April 1: Atlas week, keynote speaker Diane Guerrero at SLU, canceled.April 2: Harvest Festival, Matthews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club, canceled. April 2-3: Stork Lady Kids Resale, Kennedy Ice Rink/RecpPlex, postponed. April 3: Sake and Sakura, Missouri Botanical Garden, canceled. Ticket-holders will be contacted about refunds. April 3: Career Readiness Workshops and Luncheon, Matthews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club, canceled. April 3: Kammerraku Anniversary, Touhill Performing Arts Center at UMSL,canceled. April 3-5: Art Fair at Queeny Park, canceled April 4: Pearl Jam concert tour, Enterprise Center, postponed, updated ticket information not yet available.April 4: The American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb in St. Louis, Metropolitan Square, postponed. April 8: All Elite Wrestling, Chaifetz Arena, postponed.April 9-10: Midwest Digital Marketing Conference, Union Station, canceled and converted to online event May 20-21.April 10 through April 26: Cinema St. Louis’ Robert Classic French Film Festival, various locations, postponed. April 11: NF concert, Chaifetz Arena, postponed.April 11: Chamber Music Society of St. Louis “Cookie Concert,” 560 Music Center, postponed.April 12: The Gathering Easter Service, Chaifetz Arena, postponed.April 17: “Beth Sholom: Preserving Wright’s Only Synagogue,” a lecture sponsored by the Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth, which was going to be at the Ethical Society on Clayton Road, canceled.April 17: Legends of Hip Hop, Chaifetz Arena, postponed.April 20-24: The Art Libraries Society of North America Conference, which was to be held in St. Louis at various locations, is canceled.April 20: 50th anniversary celebration Gateway Journalism Review / St. Louis Journalism Review featuring Judy Woodruff at the Edward Jones Headquarters. Postponed to fall (date TBD), with Woodruff returning to headline.April 24: Millennium Tour, Chaifetz Arena, postponed.April 24: Rise of the Rest Road Trip, sponsored by venture capital firm Revolution and featuring $100,000 prize for an agricultural startup, postponed indefinitely.April 25-26: Chinese Culture Days, Missouri Botanical Garden, canceled, mobot.org.April 25-26: St. Louis Earth Day, Forest Park, canceled.MayMay 2: Trivia Night, Matthews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club, postponed. • Read the list of canceled sports events.Add to this list: If your event is affected, tell us what the event is, when it was scheduled and if there is a new date. Submit your tip to stltoday.com/newstips, and please include contact information.

The Science Open House, Sake and Sakura, and Eggstravaganza events will also be canceled.

The onslaught of summer concerts begins with a Memorial Day show at a new venue. But first things first: Spring brings its own super slate of big acts to get excited about.

It’s going to be a classically vibrant spring with so many classical music options, from classical guitar recitals and small chamber concerts …

In addition to this season’s spring celebrations and festivals, the rooftop of City Museum reopens on March 13, the children’s garden at the Missouri Botanical Garden reopens March 18, and Six Flags St. Louis’ first day of the season is March 18.

Season brings ‘Rose Tattoo,’ return of ‘Hamilton’

History, art, fiction and poetry among options for new titles.

Here’s your to-do list for a busy season of concerts, author events, theater, festivals, visual art exhibitions and more happening in St. Louis.

The board is also asking for approval for a vote-by-mail option.