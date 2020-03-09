St. Louis area events canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus

MARCHMarch 27-27: Pokemon Go!, Tower Grove Park, St. Louis. Postponed. Postponed Refunds must be requested in-app by March 25. For more information, nianticlabs.com/blog/

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is committed to providing our readers clear information as coronavirus spreads.

For about 14 days, individuals under self-quarantine can’t go to “work, school or any other public places where they could have contact with others.”

‘Surgical masks won’t protect us from getting the virus — they just protect us from infecting someone else.’

Closures have long been a U.S. response to influenza, a dangerous and highly contagious disease for students. But health authorities are rethinking their approach for coronavirus, shown to have limited effects on children.

The airline said it now expects first-quarter total revenue per available seat mile — a closely followed measure of airline performance — to be down 2% to up 1%, compared with the 3.5% to 5.5% growth it forecast earlier.

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest travel restrictions and practical guidance from trusted, local experts..