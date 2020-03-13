St. Louis aldermen approve gun, worker safety measures

St. Louis City Hall

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Alderman on Friday passed bills barring domestic abusers from carrying concealed weapons and enforcing stricter demolition requirements to prevent workers’ exposure to asbestos. The bill enacting stricter safeguards on asbestos abatement would help protect workers endangered by neglectful employers seeking to cut corners, said Teresa Page, who testified Friday to aldermen. Page, of Belleville, was diagnosed with mesothelioma — a type of cancer linked to asbestos exposure — after working for a local nonunion demolition company. The company did not train employees or provide them with protection from vinyl asbestos tile, she said. “No one should have to go through what I have, just for working hard,” she said, calling on alderman “to protect people” by passing the bill. “If you can help me do that today, I will forever be in your debt,” she said.The bill’s sponsor, Alderman Bret Narayan, D-24th Ward, moved to suspend administrative rules to advance bill Friday to a same-day final vote. Aldermen gave unanimous approval to the bill, and also unanimously adopted a resolution honoring Page and her role in advocating for the legislation. “We have given resolutions to heads of state … but I cannot think of one resolution that has been more deserved than this one,” Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said. “Your words today … will change working standards for people for years to come.” The bill barring domestic abusers from carrying concealed weapons will help protect people from domestic abuse, according to Alderman Christine Ingrassia, D-6th Ward, the bill’s sponsor.The bill allows police to more easily confiscate guns from people convicted in the past on domestic violence charges or who are subjects of abuse-related restraining orders.Alderman on Friday also passed bills boosting pay for employees of the collector of revenue’s and medical examiner’s offices, regulating the disposal of expired tires, and funding sidewalk repairs. Aldermen also gave final approval to selling the city’s Transgender Memorial Garden in The Grove neighborhood to the Metro Trans Umbrella Group.The meeting of the full Board of Aldermen was the last meeting until it reconvenes April 20 to finish the legislative session. In other action, aldermen gave preliminary approval to several bills that could be up for a final vote in April: • A bill banning the carrying of concealed weapons when granting permits to use public park amenities • A bill revising energy conservation standards for certain buildings• A bill installing a street sign at Garfield and Newstead avenues in honor of longtime aldermen Sam Moore, who died Feb. 25 at 71.• A bill allowing the city to charge $150 fee to pay for police escorts to buildings declared public nuisances during demolition or clean-up work.• A bill increasing pay for employees of the sheriff’s department. Alderman Sharon Tyus, D-1st Ward, announced at the end of the meeting that a panel assembling nominees to the regional Board of Freeholders would meet to finalize a slate of nominees for a final vote by aldermen before April 20. Tyus cancelled a meeting Thursday after two nominees withdrew in order to run for local offices. One of the nominees, Dwinderlin Evans, is expected to run for the Ward 4 aldermanic seat previously held by Sam Moore, who died Feb. 25 at 71. Daniel Zdrodowski, who was nominated by Krewson in September, has filed as a Republican candidate for St. Louis Circuit Attorney, according to the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners.Alderwoman Annie Rice, meanwhile, called on aldermen to raise awareness about methods and resources available to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. “Please keep your residents informed,” Rice said. “This is an all-hands-on-deck situation.” Reed said after the meeting that his office was exploring whether aldermen could meet via teleconference in coming weeks if necessary.

