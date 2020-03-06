St. Louis aldermen advance ban on domestic abusers carrying guns

Board of Aldermen President, Lewis Reed, (center), presides over the first day of the city’s newest legislative session on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in City Hall. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — The all-Democratic Board of Aldermen on Friday overwhelmingly endorsed a bill barring domestic abusers from carrying concealed weapons, in contrast to a sharp partisan split at the St. Louis County Council on the same issue last week.Alderman Christine Ingrassia, the sponsor of the city measure, said her bill “gives us another tool for the police department to utilize” in trying to protect people from domestic abuse.She has said the new municipal ordinance violation would allow city police to more easily confiscate guns from people convicted in the past on domestic violence charges or who are subjects of abuse-related restraining orders.”It’s a really important issue in terms of safety of domestic partners,” said Ingrassia, D-6th Ward.The measure, which was given preliminary approval on a voice vote, drew no opposition in debate. It’s likely to come up for final approval next week.On Feb. 25, the County Council passed a similar bill, 4-3, with all Democrats voting in favor and all Republicans opposed.Two Republican councilmen, including former County Police Chief Tim Fitch, said the legislation was unneeded because there already is a similar federal law. Another Republican said he felt it violated the Second Amendment.Ingrassia has said the federal law isn’t often prosecuted here. The U.S. attorney’s office hasn’t released statistics on that issue but an official there said such cases are prosecuted if the office gets them and they are makeable cases.Navigating sidewalk closuresAldermen on Friday also advanced a bill aimed at making it easier for pedestrians, bicyclists and people using wheelchairs to navigate temporary sidewalk closures at construction sites.The measure would require people seeking sidewalk closures to detail how they would accommodate pedestrians, bicyclists and people using wheelchairs and other mobility assistance devices. The city streets director would have to sign off on such plans.Supporters of the bill said getting around closed sidewalks has become an increasing problem downtown and in other central-corridor areas with a large amount of construction.

