St. Louis Alderman Sam Moore dies

Ward 4 Alderman Sam Moore talks with another alderman during a Board of Aldermen Meeting on Friday, Dec. 11, 2015 in St. Louis. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com

Huy Mach

ST. LOUIS — Longtime Alderman Sam Moore died at his home early Tuesday, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed’s office has announced.Moore had represented the city’s 4th Ward since 2007.The cause of death was not immediately available but Moore had been too ill to attend Board of Aldermen meetings since December.(This article will be updated.)

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

The drug can reverse the process of opioid overdose and has saved thousands of lives.

Boyd, who lost to Jones eight years ago for the same office, has tangled with the treasurer over her handling of city parking operations.

Gov. Mike Parson flew to the Super Bowl aboard a plane owned by an Independence, Mo. businessman.

The search is underway because of the Chief Jon Belmar is retiring on April 30 after a six-year tenure.

The approval was expected as the last part of a longstanding plan by Bi-State that also added patrols from St. Louis County Police and the St. Clair Sheriff’s Department.

‘One person with passion is better than 40 people merely interested,’ he says in a video.

Public health officials blame lack of state-funded treatment and recovery resources in African American neighborhoods, among other factors.

Lawmakers want DHSS Director Randall Williams to attend a upcoming hearing of the panel.

The approval was expected as the last part of a longstanding plan by Bi-State that also added patrols from St. Louis County Police and the St. Clair Sheriff’s Department.

Protesters opposed to Bloomberg’s candidacy say they’ll show up outside the Monday night event to complain about stop-and-frisk policies when he was mayor of New York City and various other issues.

Ward 4 Alderman Sam Moore talks with another alderman during a Board of Aldermen Meeting on Friday, Dec. 11, 2015 in St. Louis. Photo by Huy Mach, hmach@post-dispatch.com