🔥St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz resigns while under federal investigation🔥

Aldermen Larry Arnowitz talks to other aldermen during a meeting of St. Louis Board of Aldermen in St. Louis on Friday, Dec. 18, 2015. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, will turn himself into federal authorities Wednesday, his lawyer said.Arnowitz’ brief letter of resignation cited “personal reasons.”Defense lawyer Patrick Conroy said Arnowitz, 66, would turn himself in to federal authorities Wednesday morning to face a federal fraud charge.“He made a mistake,” Conroy said. “We anticipate that the government’s going to allege that the alderman converted some monies from his campaign fund for personal use,” he said.“The monies involved, while legally significant, (are) in the big picture nickels and dimes. And he obviously knows that he’ll be making full restitution to his campaign fund,” the lawyer said.Conroy said that the amount involved is approximately $20,000.Conroy said that Arnowitz will likely plead not guilty, but added, “I anticipate we will quickly resolve these matters.”“He just buried his daughter right before Thanksgiving. It couldn’t come at a worse time for him and his family,” Conroy said. “It’s a very sad day for his family and the city.”Arnowitz, D-12th Ward, a longtime city government employee, was first elected in 2011. He was serving his third four-year term. Arnowitz was chairman of the aldermanic Health and Human Services Committee.