St. Charles woman raped by man she met through social media, charges say

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles woman was raped by a man she met through a Facebook dating feature, according to court documents filed in St. Charles County.St. Charles County prosecutors on Saturday charged Bennard Howard III with rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy. Howard lives in the 5800 block of West Park Avenue in St. Louis.

Bennard Howard III is shown in a police booking photo.

Howard, 22, was being held Wednesday in the St. Charles County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash bail. He does not have an attorney listed in court files.Police said the victim had met a man through a Facebook dating service. After communicating via social media and in text messages for about three weeks, she and the man set up a date and agreed to meet for lunch, police said.Howard came to her St. Charles apartment last Thursday to pick her up and forced his way into the apartment when she opened the door, police said. She reported the rape the same day. She identified Howard from a lineup as her attacker, court records said.

