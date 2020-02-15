St. Charles teen charged with having sex with 11-year-old

ST. CHARLES — A St. Charles teenager was charged Friday with statutory rape for having sex on numerous occasions with an 11-year-old. The girl gave birth Tuesday, according to a probable cause statement.Norvin L. Lopez-Cante, 17, was charged in St. Charles County with statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12 years old. A conviction could result in a life sentence. According to the probable cause statement, Lopez-Cante admitted having sex with the girl approximately 100 times.The girl gave birth at her home, the statement said. Her parents brought the infant to the hospital about an hour later.

The two women and their daughters were bound for Kansas City when a pickup truck crossed into their lanes and hit them, authorities said.

