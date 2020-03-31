St. Charles County reports third COVID-19 death

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A third person has died from COVID-19 in St. Charles County, according to local health officials. The patient is an 83-year-old woman, but the St. Charles County Health Department did not immediately answer questions or release more details about her case Tuesday.

The death comes as total cases in the county rose Tuesday to 95. The county’s two previous COVID-19 deaths were both men in their 70s, reported March 24 and March 28. St. Louis County also confirmed its third death from the virus Tuesday, Juanita Eason Graham, 55, a former preschool teacher who died Saturday. St. Louis has had one death from COVID-19 and St. Clair County in Illinois reported two known deaths connected to the coronavirus.

