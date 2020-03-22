St. Charles County reports third COVID-19 case

St. Charles County now has three cases of COVID-19, according to the county’s Health Department.The third case, confirmed late Saturday, is a man in his 20s who traveled to Spain. Officials said he was quarantined since his return.The health department is contacting those he interacted with.The St. Charles County Health Department has a COVID-19 hotline, operating daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at 636-949-1899. People can also get information online at sccmo.org/covidWhile St. Louis City and County enacted orders for residents to stay at home, St. Charles County Executive said Saturday that he doesn’t think the government should dictate which businesses close and which stay open.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

Dr. Mimi Vo says she has repeatedly asked public and private health officials for COVID-19 tests to be done on her patients, but has been denied.

Missouri has had its first death from COVID-19, state officials announced.

Also on Friday, leaders in the Missouri House of Representatives announced that a member of the House had tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of Illinois cases soared to 288 from 160 on Tuesday, said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and included a new case in St. Clair County, bringing the total there to three. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that Missouri numbers had bounded upward, too, rising to 24 on Wednesday from 15 on Tuesday

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there were 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Missouri. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it’s first death from the coronavirus, a person from the Chicago area.

Missouri’s new cases rose to 28 on Thursday, a stark contrast from Illinois where officials reported 422 cases statewide.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

