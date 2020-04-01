St. Charles County reports fourth COVID-19 death, at least 11th in STL region

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A fourth person has died from COVID-19 in St. Charles County, marking at least the 11th death from the disease in the St. Louis area. The death announced Wednesday was a man in his 70s. St. Charles County health officials were notified of his death before getting a positive test result for the virus Tuesday, said county spokeswoman Mary Enger. The county would not release more information about the case, Enger said.

St. Charles County now has 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and three other deaths. Those include an 83-year-old woman, reported Tuesday, and two men in their 70s, whose deaths were reported March 24 and March 28. In St. Louis there has been one confirmed death, Jazmond Dixon, 31, who was a biomedical services employee of the Red Cross in St. Louis.St. Louis County has four confirmed COVID-19 deaths, including former Webster Groves preschool teacher Juanita Eason Graham, 55, Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in her 60s, and a man and woman in their 80s who have not yet been publicly identified.In Metro East, St. Clair County has also reported two deaths from the virus, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 80s who have not yet been publicly identified.

