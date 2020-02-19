St. Charles County police recover about $445K worth of drugs in two busts on I-70

1 of 5

Diana Ochoa (lop left,) Adam Hutchinson, (top right) Tinikqua Bosley (bottom left, and Jose Ochoa Jr. (bottom right) Photos courtesy of the St. Charles County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jose Ochoa Jr. Photo courtesy of the St. Charles County Prosecutor’s Office.

Diana Ochoa. Photo courtesy of the St. Charles County Prosecutor’s Office.

Adam Hutchinson. Photo courtesy of the St. Charles County Prosecutor’s Office.

Tinikqua Bosley. Photo courtesy of the St. Charles County Prosecutor’s Office.

ST. CHARLES — St. Charles County police made two drug busts on Interstate 70 this week, recovering about $445,000 worth of suspected cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, authorities said Tuesday. In the larger bust, an officer pulled over a moving van for a traffic violation about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-70 near Wentzville Parkway.The driver, Tinikqua Bosley, 26, of Columbus, Ohio, and passenger Adam Hutchinson, 22, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, were in the white Penske truck and gave conflicting stories about their travel, said St. Charles County prosecutor Tim Lohmar at a news conference Tuesday. The driver allowed an officer to search the cargo where he soon found 11 packages hidden inside a large air compressor, along with pillows that were keeping them from moving around, according to charging documents. “This was really good police work,” Lohmar said. “He knocked his knuckle on the tank portion of the compressor and the sound that came out didn’t sound like you think it would.”The St. Charles County Crime Lab found two of the packages in clear wrappings contained about 2 kilograms of fentanyl, Lohmar said.The nine other packages were wrapped in brown paper marked with the letter “A” inside a large spade shape. The crime lab found they contained about 9 kilograms of cocaine, Lohmar said. “This was a significant amount of drugs taken off the street,” Lohmar said. Both Bosley and Hutchinson denied they knew about the drugs, police say in court documents. Both were charged Tuesday with drug trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance. Their bond was set at $50,000, cash only. In an earlier bust Monday morning, an officer stopped a mother and son in a black Honda civic for traffic violations on I-70. The officer smelled what he suspected was marijuana and got permission to search the car, court documents say. He then found a wrapped package that contained just under two pounds of heroin, Lohmar said. The son, Jose Ochoa Jr., told police he was being paid to drive the car from California to Chicago. His mother, Diana Ochoa, told police she was driving with her son to Chicago to visit a friend. Both said they did not know that the drugs were inside, according to charging documents.Both were charged with drug trafficking. Their bond was set at $100,000, cash only.

The Highway Patrol will be submitting its report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of charges.

Jason Dipner was charged with one count of enticement of a child younger than 15 following his arrest in October.

Charges say Christian M. Goodson broke a window on bus door and pointed a loaded pistol at the people on board. Frightened students ran to the back of the bus.

The worker had non-life threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol will be submitting its report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of charges.

The Highway Patrol will be submitting its report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of charges.

Charges were filed after the girl gave birth Tuesday.

Dwight Washington, of St. Louis, suffered a serious head injury in the assault Saturday and died a day later, police said.

Caller had claimed she was being held hostage, prompting officers to rush to a home last week.