St. Charles County man killed when SUV overturns along Highway 94

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A St. Charles County man was killed Monday night in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 94.The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Brendan M. Dolan, 56, of Augusta.Dolan was driving east on Highway 94 about 7 p.m. Monday when his 2017 Toyota Highlander ran off the road. The SUV hit an embankment and overturned near Schell Road, police said.Dolan, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

