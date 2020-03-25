St. Charles County COVID-19 total rises to 15

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Wednesday with ages of new casesSt. Charles County on Wednesday reported four new cases of people with COVID-19, bringing to 15 the total number countywide, a spokeswoman for the county executive said.The county has had one death, a man in his 70s.The 15 cases of residents testing positive include a gas station employee at the Circle K on Elm Street and an elderly woman who lives at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Charles.Mary Enger, a spokeswoman for County Executive Steve Ehlmann, said Wednesday that the four latest residents who have COVID-19 are a man in his 30s, a man in his 50s, and two women in their 50s.

