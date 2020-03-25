St. Charles County COVID-19 total rises to 11, including nursing home resident and gas station worker

Kristi Kielty took this photo Monday evening, March 23, 2020, of the caution tape surrounding the Circle K she frequents at 3700 Elm Street in St. Charles. The store has closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

UPDATED at 7 p.m. Tuesday with confirmation one of the new cases is a nursing home residentSt. Charles County on Tuesday reported five new cases of people with COVID-19, a spokeswoman for the county executive said.That brings to 11 the number of cases in St. Charles County, including one death.The cases also include a gas station employee and a resident of a nursing home that houses elderly patients recovering from medical procedures.Both cases in the city of St. Charles were among three new cases reported Monday by county officials. The three were a man in his 70s, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 80s. The man in his 70s is the one who died. He became the first virus-related death in St. Charles County. Officials refused to release any more information about him.Officials have also refused to release more details about the other cases other than each person’s gender and age, including five new cases reported on Tuesday: three women (one in her 20s, one in her 30s, and one in her 40s) and two men (one in his 30s, the other in his 70s). One person diagnosed with Covid-19 is a female employee of Circle K, at 3700 Elm Street in St. Charles city. It is south of Highway 370.The gas station and convenience store is a busy hub for people popping in for lottery tickets and coffee, or to fill up their gas tanks. Worried customers took to social media to complain and spread the word to friends to watch for symptoms. County health officials are trying to find others who might have been exposed to the virus.Former Missouri state Rep. Anne Zerr, R-St. Charles, stops at the store often and criticized the county for not releasing more information about the incident to a nervous public. Zerr wondered what shifts the employee worked and what day the employee was last there.”Not too much to ask,” Zerr said, in part, on Facebook. “There are hundreds if not thousands of people who stop in that Circle K each week.”Later, Zerr added to a reporter, “They needed some reassurance about the level of exposure they could have had, being assured the other employees were to be tested and when those results would be available. Being provided basic information right away could have helped calm the situation.”Mary Enger, a spokeswoman for County Executive Steve Ehlmann, said the store closed voluntarily. A cleaner was at the store Tuesday, but it wasn’t clear how long the store would be shuttered. No one at the company’s regional headquarters answered the phone.The store’s parking lot was surrounded by yellow caution tape on Monday evening and its gas pump handles were covered as well.Kristi Kielty, a customer who stops by three or four times a week to get drinks, gas or lottery tickets, said she is concerned.”I have no symptoms, but I did have an anxiety attack in the middle of the night thinking about it,” she told the Post-Dispatch.Kielty snapped a photo from her car of the taped-off, closed store and shared it with friends on Facebook. Her post was shared about 200 times. “I have family members that go daily,” one woman replied to Kielty’s post. “People wake up this is serious.”Enger confirmed Tuesday that the St. Charles County Public Health Department is “conducting an investigation and screening known contacts” of the Circle K employee.Anyone who has been in Circle K store recently and is concerned about exposure to the virus should call St. Charles County Public Health at 636-949-1899. Enger wasn’t sure how far back any exposure might have been.”If they were in there within the last two weeks, they should call the hotline,” she said. “If they have questions at all and don’t remember when they were in there, they should call.”Later in the day Tuesday, the county issued a press release that indicated it was a difficult task to find everyone who might have gone to the gas station.”While the Department of Public Health does contact tracing about persons who have tested positive, it is not possible for department staff to identify every person who may have entered Circle K in the past two or more weeks due to the nature who paid at the pump, paid in cash, etc.,” the release said. “If you were in the store in the past two weeks, please monitor your health.”Asked if any of the new cases is linked to the gas station, Enger only said “We are investigating all cases at this time.”Nursing homeAnother person diagnosed with Covid-19 an elderly woman resident of Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Charles, a facility that houses about 113 elderly patients recovering from medical procedures. The woman tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday at a hospital, where she remained Tuesday, said Craig Workman, a spokesman for Frontier. The woman was taken to the hospital Saturday with symptoms of a heart-condition, not symptoms typically associated with the coronavirus, he said. The woman had not traveled abroad or received any visitors in recent weeks, Workman said. He did not release more details about her stay at the facility, citing federal privacy laws, but said she had been there “for some time” and was not a new resident. Frontier, which operates six facilities in the St. Louis region, banned outside outside visitors as early as two weeks ago, Workman said. Frontier also then canceled group events within the building and closed the dining room. Frontier has also screened residents and patients daily for signs of or symptoms of the coronavirus, Workman said. The St. Charles facility where the woman tested positive for Covid-19 has about 135 staffers, he said. He expected residents and staff to be tested for the virus but did not provide more details. “We test first for flu and, if that is not the diagnosis, then we refer for further testing,” Workman said. “We cannot divulge who or how many people are being tested, and can only report when a test is positive for COVID-19.”Asked about the case, Enger said only that health officials would investigate each case of Covid-19. “With any positive case we conduct interviews and contact people who have been in contact with them.”

