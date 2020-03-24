St. Charles County COVID-19 total rises to 11, including gas station worker

Kristi Kielty took this photo Monday evening, March 23, 2020, of the caution tape surrounding the Circle K she frequents at 3700 Elm Street in St. Charles. The store has closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

UPDATED at 3: 45 p.m. Tuesday with latest number from countySt. Charles County on Tuesday reported five new cases of people with COVID-19, a spokesman for the county executive said.That brings to 11 the number of cases in St. Charles County, including one death.One of the people diagnosed with the virus is a female employee of Circle K, at 3700 Elm Street in St. Charles city. It is south of Highway 370.The gas station and convenience store is a busy hub for people popping in for lottery tickets and coffee, or to fill up their gas tanks. Worried customers took to social media to complain and spread the word to friends to watch for symptoms.County health officials are trying to find others who might have been exposed to the virus.Mary Enger, a spokeswoman for County Executive Steve Ehlmann, said the store closed voluntarily. It wasn’t clear how long the store would be shuttered. No one at the company’s regional headquarters answered the phone Tuesday.The store’s parking lot was surrounded by yellow caution tape on Monday evening and its gas pump handles were covered as well.Kristi Kielty, a customer who stops by three or four times a week to get drinks, gas or lottery tickets, said she is concerned.”I have no symptoms, but I did have an anxiety attack in the middle of the night thinking about it,” she told the Post-Dispatch.Kielty snapped a photo from her car of the taped-off, closed store and shared it with friends on Facebook. Her post was shared about 200 times. “I have family members that go daily,” one woman replied to Kielty’s post. “People wake up this is serious.”Enger confirmed Tuesday that the St. Charles County Public Health Department is “conducting an investigation and screening known contacts” of the Circle K employee.Anyone who has been in the store recently and is concerned about exposure to the virus should call St. Charles County Public Health at 636-949-1899. Enger wasn’t sure how far back any exposure might have been.”If they were in there within the last two weeks, they should call the hotline,” she said. “If they have questions at all and don’t remember when they were in there, they should call.”The Circle K worker was among three new cases reported Monday by St. Charles County officials. The three were a man in his 70s, a woman in her 20s, and a woman in her 80s. The man in his 70s in the one who died. He became the first virus-related death in St. Charles County. Officials refused to release any more information about him.The five new cases reported on Tuesday break down like this: three women (one in her 20s, one in her 30s, and one in her 40s); and two men, (one in his 30s, the other in his 70s). Asked if any of the new cases is linked to the gas station, Enger only said: “We are investigating all cases at this time.”• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

