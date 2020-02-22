🔥St. Ann officer fired shots at suspect who attempted to flee police🔥

When the officer attempted to arrest the driver, he nearly struck the officer with his car before driving away, according to court documents. It is not clear at what point an officer fired shots at the suspect. St. Ann police then pursued the car on Interstate 70 into St. Charles , said Lt. Thomas Wilkison with St. Charles police, who were asked to aid in the chase by setting up spike strips.The car was disabled by the strips on Highway 94 near Interstate 370. The suspect ran from his car but was taken into custody by St. Ann police, Wilkison said.

Darin Smith is shown in a Missouri Department of Corrections booking photo.

The suspect, Darin Smith, 48, of St. Joseph, was charged with second-degree assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. He has several past felony convictions on charges that include drug possession, stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. St. Ann police said in court documents that Smith appeared to be intoxicated when he was taken into custody. He refused a breathalyzer test, charging documents said. St. Ann police have previously been in the news for police pursuits. The Post-Dispatch found that in 2018 the department of about 50 officers had more chases than the St. Louis County Police Department’s 950 officers and nearly as many as the 1,200 officers with St. Louis city police.