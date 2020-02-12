🔥St. Alexius Hospital owner raided by FBI, court documents say🔥

St. Alexius Hospital in a Google Street View image.

ST. LOUIS — The CEO of the company that owns St. Alexius Hospital is under civil and criminal investigation, according to documents filed in the company’s bankruptcy case.In a court filing, the U.S. Trustee’s office said that Americore Holdings CEO Grant White “grossly mismanaged” his business and “has not operated the hospitals in a manner that is consistent with public safety and welfare.” The documents were filed in Americore Holdings’ bankruptcy case earlier this month by acting U.S. Trustee Paul Randolph.Neither White nor an attorney for Americore could immediately be reached for comment.Last year the Florida company Americore Holdings bought St. Alexius, a 190-bed south St. Louis institution, out of bankruptcy. In December Americore itself filed for bankruptcy, in a case that includes St. Alexius and three other hospitals.

One of those hospitals, Ellwood City Medical Center in Pennsylvania, was raided by the FBI on Jan. 30, the documents say. The FBI raided White’s personal residence the day before. Randolph, the trustee, said he did not believe White had been charged with a crime.In January, the debtors’ attorney said St. Alexius Hospital was concerned that it would run out of certain medical supplies and food if cash was not made immediately available, the documents said. But Randolph said Americore had enough money to make payroll in previous weeks.