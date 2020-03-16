SSM Health to open five testing sites in St. Louis region

Theresa Gratton, center, updates the coronavirus incident management board as Chris Zirges, SSM Health’s director of infection prevention, right, watches after they held a health system-wide infection prevention conference call at the company’s Creve Coeur headquarters on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — SSM Health plans to open five new coronavirus testing sites in the St. Louis region over the next two weeks.The first site, in St. Charles County, is scheduled to open Tuesday, according to spokeswoman Stephanie Zoller.SSM will also have other sites in mid-Missouri and Southern Illinois.Patients cannot be tested without a referral, which they can receive from a primary care physician or through SSM’s new free “virtual visit” tool available for anyone experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, or who has been exposed to it. People with a referral will be sent to the St. Charles County testing location, and SSM did not publicly disclose the location.SSM launched the tool Friday, and it is available to residents of Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin, regardless of insurance, and they do not have to be current SSM Health patients.The Mercy hospital system on Saturday opened a drive-thru testing site in Chesterfield.SSM also announced Monday that it will limit visitors to its St. Louis-area hospitals. Each patient will be allowed two visitors at a time. BJC HealthCare also announced new limitations Monday, including a one-visitor limit for many departments, and a two-visitor limit for obstetrics and pediatrics.

