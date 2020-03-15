Spring training canceled? Dance it out.

Several St. Louis Cardinals reporters teamed up to produce a dance video.Anne Rogers, the Cardinals beat writer for MLB.com, posted the TikTok* and tweeted the video.In it, she hits play on Wiz Khalifa’s “Something New,” and starts the popular dance moves (elbow, elbow, shimmy, clap), then jumps out of the shot. Ben Frederickson, a Post-Dispatch sports columnist, is next in line. Then Cardinals beat writer Derrick Goold, and KMOX sports director Tom Ackerman. The end of the line, and the highlight, is Hall of Fame Cardinals reporter Rick Hummel, Irish flat cap and all, attempting a hip shimmy.

— Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) March 14, 2020

It immediately took off. By Sunday morning, the tweet’s video had 410,000+ views and the tweet had more than 2,700 likes.

That makes three of us.

— Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 14, 2020

That’s the truth.

— Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 14, 2020

TikTok: A social media platform where users post quick videos, set to music.

