Spring concerts feature Rage Against the Machine, Kesha, 1975

Bob Weir performs at the party for the film “Long Strange Trip” during the 2017 Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Sturgill Simpson performs at Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 12, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

NF performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Lindsey Buckingham performs with Christine McVie at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

The onslaught of summer concerts begins with a Memorial Day show (Kesha and Big Freedia) at a new venue (St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights). But first things first: Spring brings its own super slate of big acts to get excited about. Here are dozens of can’t-miss shows.

Allen Stone performs at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Okeechobee, Fla. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Allen Stone, Samm Henshaw, Andy Suzuki & the MethodWhen 8 p.m. March 13 • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.comAfter a tour with Goo Goo Dolls and Train that included a 2019 stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Allen Stone grabs hold of the reins to return to Delmar Hall.Ryan Hurd, Adam Doleac, Joey HydeWhen 8 p.m. March 14 • Where Delmar Hall • How much $15-$18 • More info ticketmaster.comRising country star Ryan Hurd — a country artist you should know, Rolling Stone magazine says — is touring to support his “Platonic” EP. Read more on Page 8.Joe Russo’s Almost DeadWhen 8 p.m. March 14-15 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $45-$50 (first show is sold out) • More info ticketmaster.comThere’s never enough Grateful Dead tribute bands for St. Louis audiences, which embrace different interpretations of the band’s sounds.The Guess WhoWhen 8 p.m. March 15 • Where Event Center at River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Boulevard • How much $42-$77 • More info ticketmaster.comThe Canadian band known for “American Woman” continues to rock on. The act has seen several personnel changes since its start in the 1960s.

Brent Cobb seen at Forecastle Music Festival at Waterfront Park on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Brent Cobb, Michaela Anne, Maddie MedleyWhen 7: 30 p.m. March 15 • Where Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue • How much $20-$35 • More info ticketweb.comThe burgeoning Snow Tire Concert Series continues with country singer Brent Cobb. His 2006 debut album “No Place Left to Leave” was recently reissued.Arlo GuthrieWhen 7: 30 p.m. March 18 • Where Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, University of Missouri-St. Louis, 1 Touhill Circle • How much $30-$72 • More info touhill.orgArlo Guthrie brings his “20/20 Tour” back by popular demand.Nathaniel Rateliff, Sam Evian, Hannah CohenWhen 8 p.m. March 19 • Where Stifel Theatre • How much $32-$72 • More info ticketmaster.comOn his new tour, singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff performs music from his latest album, “And It’s Still Alright,” which will showcase him in stripped-back moments and full-band accompaniment. Kandace SpringsWhen 7: 30 p.m. March 18-19, 7: 30 and 9: 30 p.m. March 20-21, 6: 30 p.m. March 22 • Where Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Boulevard • How much $10-$36 • More info jazzstl.orgThe jazz singer and pianist is set to release “The Women Who Raised Me,” a tribute to some of her favorite female vocalists.Gatlin BrothersWhen 8 p.m. March 20 • Where Event Center at River City Casino • How much $19.50-$49.50 • More info ticketmaster.comThe Grammy-winning country trio — Larry, Steve and Rudy Gatlin — has been performing for more than six decades in some of the world’s largest venues.Ron WhiteWhen 8 p.m. March 20 • Where Stifel Theatre • How much $46.75-$56.75 • More info ticketmaster.comComedian Ron White always brings the real from the blue-collar perspective.Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears, Brother Francis and the SoultonesWhen 8 p.m. March 20 • Where Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard • How much $17-$20 • More info ticketmaster.comBlack Joe Lewis and the Honeybears draw from the likes of Albert King, R.L. Burnside and the Rolling Stones on their latest album, “The Difference Between Me & You.”Moneybagg YoWhen 8 p.m. March 21 • Where Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Avenue, Sauget • How much $32-$59 • More info ticketweb.com“Time Served,” featuring Future, DaBaby, Summer Walker and Megan Thee Stallion, is the new album from hot rapper Moneybagg Yo.Tab BenoitWhen 8 p.m. March 21 • Where Event Center at River City Casino • How much $24-$34 • More info ticketmaster.comTab Benoit brings his brand of blues guitar strumming to River City Casino.Bob Mould, Jason NarducyWhen 8 p.m. March 21 • Where Off Broadway • How much Sold out • More info offbroadwaystl.comBob Mould goes solo and electric on his new tour. His latest alt-rock album is “Sunshine Rock.”One Night of QueenWhen 7: 30 p.m. March 22 • Where Event Center at River City Casino • How much $42-$47 • More info ticketmaster.comThe music of Freddie Mercury and Queen continues to rule after the 2018 release of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”Big GiganticWhen 8 p.m. March 25 • Where The Pageant • How much $36-$38.50 • More info ticketmaster.comThe band is as wildly eclectic as ever on its new “Free Your Mind” album.Billy StritchWhen 7: 30 p.m. March 25-26 • Where Jazz St. Louis • How much $10-$40 • More info jazzstl.orgThe Grammy-winning composer presents “Billy Stritch Sings Mel Tormé.” The title says it all.

Black PumasCourtesy of Lyza Renee

Black Pumas, SeratonesWhen 9 p.m. March 27 • Where Delmar Hall • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.comIt was a bit of a shock when alt-soul act Black Pumas landed a Grammy nomination for best new artist this year. See for yourself what all the chatter is about.Of Montreal, Locate S,1, Jesus Christ SupercarWhen 8 p.m. March 27 • Where The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Avenue • How much $20-$23 • More info eventbrite.comOf Montreal has been a part of the Ready Room’s schedule each year since the venue opened. This time the band comes with a new album, “Ur Fun.”

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony performs onstage at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Bone Thugs-N-HarmonyWhen 8 p.m. March 27 • Where Pop’s Nightclub • How much $30-$75 • More info ticketweb.comThe rap group is calling itself Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony as part of a Buffalo Wild Wings promotion, but we’ll stick with the original.Michael ColyarWhen 7: 30 and 10 p.m. March 27-28, 7 p.m. March 29 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $21-$29 • More info heliumcomedy.comMichael Colyar went straight from winning “Star Search” to TV and movie screens and now to comedy clubs near you.

Renee Elise Goldsberry arrives at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Renee Elise GoldsberryWhen 8: 30 p.m. March 28 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries • How much $40-$50 • More info metrotix.comShe won a Tony Award (featured actress in a musical) for “Hamilton.” She’ll dig into that show and more at the Sheldon Gala.Brandy ClarkWhen 8 p.m. March 28 • Where Off Broadway • How much $28.75 • More info etix.comThe country singer-songwriter just released her “Your Life Is a Record” album, featuring “Who I Thought I Was.”Nappy RootsWhen 8 p.m. March 30 • Where Off Broadway • How much $20 • More info ticketweb.comThe Louisville, Kentucky, rap group — known for “Watermelon, Chicken & Gritz” — is back. Its latest EP is “Roll With the Beat” (2018).SAINt JHN

SAINT JHN Courtesy of the artist

Where 8 p.m. April 1 • Where Delmar Hall • How much $29.50-$32.50 • More info ticketmaster.comThe New York City rapper is one to watch with his “Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs” album.The Manhattan TransferWhen 11 a.m. and 7: 30 p.m. April 1-2, 7: 30 and 9: 30 p.m. April 3-4, 2 and 6: 30 p.m. April 5 • Where Jazz St. Louis • How much $10-$51 • More info jazzstl.orgThe Manhattan Transfer in such an intimate space may be the St. Louis jazz event of the season.Graham NashWhen 8 p.m. April 1 • Where The Pageant • How much $42.50-$52.50 • More info ticketmaster.comThe music legend presents “An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories.”

Vanessa CarltonCourtesy of Alysse Gafkjen

Vanessa Carlton, Jenny OWhen 8 p.m. April 2 • Where Blueberry Hill Duck Room • How much $30 • More info ticketmaster.comSinger-songwriter Vanessa Carlton follows her 2015 album, “Liberman,” with “Love Is an Art,” out March 27.The SteeldriversWhen 8 p.m. April 4 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries • How much $25-$55 • More info ticketmaster.comThe album is “Bad for You,” but it’s good for fans of the bluegrass band.

Stephen Marley performs during the “Catch A Fire Tour 2015” stop at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

Stephen MarleyWhen 8 p.m. April 5 • Where Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street • How much $30-$35 • More info metrotix.comStephen Marley goes unplugged this time around with “Acoustic Soul.”Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, Suzy BoggussWhen 7: 30 p.m. April 9 • Where Event Center at River City Casino • How info $28-$52 • More info ticketmaster.comCountry music veterans Terri Clark, Pam Tillis and Suzy Bogguss are still standing and have banded together for “Chicks With Hits.”Grouplove, Le ShivWhen 8 p.m. April 9 • Where The Pageant • How much $35-$40 • More info ticketmaster.comRock band Grouplove’s new album, “Healer,” includes the singles “Youth” and “Deleter.”The Secret Sisters, Logan LedgerWhen 8 p.m. April 10 • Where Off Broadway • How much Sold out • More info ticketweb.comThe Secret Sisters return with “Saturn Return,” featuring an assist from Brandi Carlile.T.D. JakesWhen 7 p.m. April 10 • Where Stifel Theatre • How much $39.50-$150.50 • More info ticketmaster.comSo Bishop and author T.D. Jakes is in the live comedy business now, and it looks as if he’s not keeping it safe. He presents “A Time to Laugh” with Nephew Tommy, Arnez J, Tony Roberts, Carmen Barton and David A. Arnold.Adam CarollaWhen 7: 30 and 10 p.m. April 10-11 • Where Helium Comedy Club • How much $37.50-$47.50 • More info heliumcomedy.comJimmy Kimmel describes Adam Carolla — his former co-host on “The Man Show” — as the funniest comedian to have never written a joke.David ArchuletaWhen 8 p.m. April 15 • Where Old Rock House • How much $30 with VIP available • More info metrotix.comWith his “American Idol” roots far behind him, Archuleta is moving forward with new single “Mi Pequena Oracion.”Robyn HitchcockWhen 8 p.m. April 15 • Where Off Broadway • How much $25 • More info ticketweb.comAfter a career of more than 20 albums, the British rocker’s latest is self-titled.

Rapper Young M.A. performs at Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2016 at Barclays Center on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Young M.A.When 8 p.m. April 16 • Where The Ready Room • How much $27.50-$99 • More info eventbrite.comRapper Young M.A. brings her “Herstory in the Making” to the Ready Room.Ricky SkaggsWhen 7: 30 p.m. April 16 • Where Event Center at River City Casino • How much $19-$69 • More info ticketmasterThe veteran country singer is still riding high after his recent inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Bluegrass Hall of Fame.Walk Off the Earth, Gabriela BeeWhen 7: 30 p.m. April 16 • Where The Pageant • How much $59.50 • More info ticketmaster.comThe rock band promises an experience that’s both interactive and intimate.

Michelle Wolf arrives at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Michelle WolfWhen 8 p.m. April 16, 7: 30 and 10 p.m. April 17-18 • Where Helium Comedy Club • How much $25-$35 • More info heliumcomedy.comMichelle Wolf’s latest Netflix offering is “Michelle Wolf: Joke Show.” But she has new jokes for fans who catch her as she works out new material in intimate venues on the road.Greater St. Louis Jazz FestivalWhen 8 p.m. April 17-18 • Where Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center • How much $35 and up • More info touhill.orgThe event features John Scofield, one of the innovators of modern jazz guitar, and Sean Jones.Kristian NairnWhen 9 p.m. April 18 • Where Ryse Nightclub, Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Boulevard, St. Charles • How much $10-$25 • More info ticketmaster.com“Game of Thrones” alert: Kristian Nairn, who portrayed Hodor, is also a DJ.

Talib Kweli performing at The Arena at Gwinnett Center on Friday, Nov. 22, 2013, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb D. Cohen/Invision/AP)

Talib KweliWhen 8 p.m. April 18 • Where Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue • How much $22.50-$28 • More info ticketweb.comThe Brooklyn rapper makes an overdue return to St. Louis.NnamdiWhen 8 p.m. April 20 • Where Delmar Hall • How much $13-$15 • More info ticketmaster.comThe Nigerian-American artist has released records and EPs under his name and the moniker “Nnamdi’s Sooper Dooper Secret Side Project.” He also runs his own label, SOOPER Records.Iliza ShlesingerWhen 8 p.m. April 23 • Where Stifel Theatre • How much $32-$62 • More info ticketmaster.comShe recently dropped her “Unveiled” comedy special on Netflix and will unveil more on tour.

Ken Jeong attends the 2020 An Unforgettable Evening at Beverly Wilshire on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ken JeongWhen 8 p.m. April 23 • Where Touhill Performing Arts Center • How much $35 • More info touhill.orgThe Touhill’s Mirthweek Comedy Show always brings the laughs. This year it’s Ken Jeong the comedian, actor and former physician.Toots & the MaytalsWhen 7 p.m. April 23 • Where Atomic Cowboy Pavilion • How much $28.50-$38 • More info ticketweb.comToots & the Maytals bring potent reggae grooves to the Grove.Omarion, Bow Wow, Ying Yang Twins, Pretty Ricky, Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Lloyd, SammieWhen 8 p.m. April 24 • Where Chaifetz Arena • How much $48.50-$112.50 • More info ticketmaster.comSinger Omarion must have had such a great time with the “Millennium Tour” that visited last year. He’s bringing it back but without his group B2K.

Singer Chaka Khan performs at the WorldPride NYC 2019 opening ceremony at the Barclays Center on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP)

Chaka Khan, Eddie LevertWhen 8 p.m. April 24 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $39-$149 • More info metrotix.comFunk queen Chaka Khan returns on the strength of her new album, “Hello Happiness,” as well as decades of earlier hits.Drive-By TruckersWhen 8 p.m. April 24 • Where The Pageant • How much $27.50-$32.50 • More info ticketmaster.comThe alt-country band is fresh off its new album, “The Unraveling.”

Marlon Wayans. Photo credit: Michael Carico

Marlon WayansWhen 7: 30 and 10: 30 p.m. April 24-25, 7 p.m. April 26 • Where Helium Comedy Club • How much $37.50-$47.50 • More info heliumcomedy.comActor-comedian Marlon Wayans continues his successful swing through stand-up with a return to Helium.

Steely DanCourtesy of the artist

Steely DanWhen 8 p.m. April 25 • Where Stifel Theatre • How much $72-$137 • More info ticketmaster.comVariety never disappoints when it comes to headliners for its annual “Dinner With the Stars,” and Steely Dan should be another big night.

Amanda Shires performs during the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Amanda Shires, Jade JacksonWhen 8 p.m. April 29 • Where Off Broadway • How much • More info ticketweb.comAmanda Shires is part of the Highwomen, which just released its self-titled debut album. But the “Atmosphereless Tour” is all about Shires.Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain BoysWhen 8 p.m. April 29 • Where Old Rock House • How much $15-$20 • More info ticketmaster.comRalph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys’ bluegrass rings out loudly on its “Lord Help Me Find a Way” album.Ali SiddiqWhen 8 p.m. April 30, 7: 30 and 10 p.m. May 1-2 • Where Helium Comedy Club • How much $21-$29 • More info heliumcomedy.comThis HBO “Def Comedy Jam” veteran was also once dubbed the No. 1 comic to watch by Comedy Central.Lindsey BuckinghamWhen 8 p.m. May 1 • Where The Pageant • How much $35-$45 • More info ticketmaster.comFleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham, who in 2018 released “Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham,” will perform from that set and more.NRBQWhen 8 p.m. May 1 • Where Blueberry Hill Duck Room • How much $30 • More info ticketmaster.comThe classic band was founded more than 50 years ago.

Brian CulbertsonCourtesy of the artist

Brian CulbertsonWhen 8 p.m. May 2 • Where The Pageant • How much $39.50-$49.50 • More info ticketmaster.comThe jazzy, funky Brian Culbertson nears the release of his 20th album, “XX.”Hot 104.1 Super JamWhen May 2 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much Ticket prices to be announced • More info ticketmaster.comThe annual event is the concert highlight for hip-hop radio station Hot 104.1. Acts will be announced; previous years have featured Post Malone, Chris Brown, Future, 21 Savage, Drake, J. Cole, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, Jeezy, Nelly, T.I. 2 Chainz, 50 Cent, K. Michele and more.Peach Pit, Haley BlaisWhen 8 p.m. May 2 • Where Off Broadway • How much Sold out • More info ticketweb.comPeach Pit’s second album, “You and Your Friends,” is out April 3.Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul StookeyWhen 8 p.m. May 2 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries • How much $75.50-$126 • More info metrotix.comPeter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey keep the legacy of Peter, Paul and Mary alive.Story of the YearWhen 8 p.m. May 2 • Where Delmar Hall • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.comStory of the Year’s debut, “Page Avenue,” just hit 1 million in sales (platinum), and the band will celebrate by performing the album in its entirety. The band performs its “Black Swan” May 1 at Delmar Hall.Die AntwoordWhen 8 p.m. May 4 • Where The Pageant • How much $49.50-$52.50 • More info ticketmaster.comDie Antwoord guarantees a wild ride with its “House of Zef USA Tour 2020.”Agnostic Front, Sick of It All, Crown of ThornzWhen 8 p.m. May 4 • Where Blueberry Hill Duck Room • How much $25-$28 • More info ticketmaster.comIt’ll be a hardcore night at the Blueberry Hill Duck Room with Agnostic Front and Sick of It All.

Mavis Staples performs during the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Mavis Staples, Patty GriffinWhen 8 p.m. May 5 • Where The Pageant • How much $45-$75 • More info ticketmaster.comWe love this inspired, unexpected pairing.The Sounds, StarBendersWhen 8 p.m. May 6 • Where The Ready Room • How much $30 • More info eventbrite.comThe Sounds tours in advance of its new album, “Things We Do for Love.”

David “Dave-1” Macklovitch (left) and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel of Chromeo. Photo courtesy of Sacks & Co.

ChromeoWhen 8 p.m. May 8 • Where Atomic Cowboy Pavilion • How much $22-$35 • More info ticketweb.comChromeo is a regular at the Pageant but appears at Atomic Cowboy for a special outdoor DJ set.The Purple XperienceWhen 8 p.m. May 8 • Where Event Center at River City Casino • How much $32-$59 • More info ticketmaster.comA purple rain will pour down on the casino’s Event Center when this Prince tribute act hits the stage.Justin WillmanWhen 8 p.m. May 9 • Where The Pageant • How much $32 • More info ticketmaster.comComedian, actor and magician Justin Willman returns to St. Louis for a big hometown show.PointfestWhen 3: 30 p.m. May 9 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre • How much $29.50-$125 • More info livenation.comShinedown, Cypress Hill, Theory of a Deadman, Puddle of Mudd, Sick Puppies, Badflower and Dinosaur Pile-Up are on the stacked lineup.Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail, Ice Nine KillsWhen 6 p.m. May 10 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre • How much $29.50-$79.50 • More info livenation.comWhen it comes to big radio shows, none are bigger than the ones 105.7 the Point brings to town.Nicole HenryWhen 7: 30 p.m. May 13-14, 7: 30 and 9: 30 p.m. May 15-16, 6: 30 p.m. May 17 • Where Jazz St. Louis • How much $10-$36 • More info jazzstl.orgShe won the Soul Train Music Award for best traditional jazz performance in 2013.The 1975, Phoebe Bridgers, beabadoobeeWhen 7 p.m. May 14 • Where Enterprise Center • How much $30.50-$90.50 • More info ticketmaster.comEnglish rock band the 1975 comes to St. Louis for its biggest show yet. A new album, “Notes on a Conditional Form,” is out in April.Pokey LaFargeWhen 8 p.m. May 15-16 • Where Off Broadway • How much $22-$35 • More info ticketweb.comThe St. Louis singer hits “Rock Bottom Rhapsody” with his new album.

Kix Brooks (left) and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn perform in 2015 at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Brooks & Dunn, Tucker BeathardWhen 7 p.m. May 15 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre • How much $35-$350 • More info livenation.comThe country duo kicks off its “Reboot” tour in Maryland Heights, with special guest Tucker Beathard.Rage Against the Machine, Run the JewelsWhen 8 p.m. May 16 • Where Enterprise Center • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.comWho would’ve guessed that, in 2020, Rage Against the Machine would be as in demand as it is? And Run the Jewels is the perfect opening act.Goodie MobWhen 9 p.m. May 17 • Where Pop’s Nightclub • How much $35 • More info ticketweb.comGoodie Mob celebrates the 25th anniversary of “Soul Food,” its debut album that included “Cell Therapy.”They Might Be GiantsWhen 7 p.m. May 17 • Where The Pageant • How much Sold out • More info ticketmaster.comThey Might Be Giants celebrates “Flood,” its third album and breakthrough release.

Three 6 MafiaCourtesy of the artist

Three 6 Mafia, Juicy J, DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black, Project Pat, Lil Wyte, La ChatWhen 7 p.m. May 23 • Where Chaifetz Arena • How much $39-$119 • More info ticketmaster.comIt’s not every day that Chaifetz Arena books an Oscar winner. Three 6 Mafia has one for its work on “Hustle & Flow.”

