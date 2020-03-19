🔥Spring Breakers insist 'Coronavirus won't stop us from partying' as they swarm Florida beaches🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

“Reckless” Spring Breakers insisted coronavirus will not stop them from partying as they descended on Florida beaches.

The United States has seen some 7,000 cases and more than 100 deaths of people infected with Covid-19, while certain areas have closed down establishments including bars in a bid to stem the spread.

President Donald Trump has urged people to avoid mass gatherings but despite this beaches in the US were swarmed with nonchalant party-goers.

Among those who have refused to heed social distancing advice are university students eager to partake in the getaway of Spring Break.

Spring Break party continues in Miami during Coronavirus

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying,” Brady Sluder, a Spring Breaker in Miami who had travelled from Ohio, told CBS.

“We’re just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens.”

Bryson Taylor said that “when stuff closes, we’re going to do it when it closes”, when asked about the potential of his party plans being derailed.

Care free: Spring Breakers lounge on a beach in Florida (AP)

He added: “We’re just trying to have the best trip we can.”

Another Spring Breaker, Shelby Cordell, said: “I just turned 21 this year so I’m here to party.”

She said she and her friends were “trying to get drunk before everything closes”.

WHO: Countries must isolate, test, treat and trace to reduce coronavirus epidemics

Images from Fort Lauderdale showed swathes of young revellers dancing and drinking, rubbing shoulder-to-shoulder despite health warnings.

Would-be social media influencers also took the opportunity to share photos of themselves sipping on drinks while clad in swimwear.

Crowds: People gather on a beach in Destin (AP)

There actions were lambasted on social media, with one person writing: “Grow up and get over yourself. This isn’t a joke for your instagram captions.”

Another wrote: “Stay home this is RECKLESS behaviour!”

Miami Beach has moved to curtail the parties.

Dan Gelber, mayor of Miami Beach, said in a video message: “For the young people who feel invincible… your conduct also matters.

“Even if you are likely to withstand this virus. You have a mother or father, a grandparent, maybe even a great grandparent – and they will not fair so well if they are infected.

“So we are in this together and everyone has to do their very best.

Public pools and other recreational facilities have been closed in the area as people are warned to limit the scale of social events.