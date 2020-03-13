Spring break camps forge ahead despite COVID-19

1 of 5

Manager Katie Calfee sanitizes sinks in anticipation of next week’s spring break art camp at Yucandu Art Studio on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Webster Groves. Store owner Kim Harris said she and her staff are taking extra preventative measures to disinfect the store and their supplies amid concerns of the COVID-19 virus. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Paper plates are laid out to be used as disposable paint palettes at Yucandu Art Studio as the business prepares for next week’s spring break art camp on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Webster Groves. Store owner Kim Harris said she and her staff are taking extra preventative measures to disinfect the store and their supplies amid concerns of the COVID-19 virus. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Manager Katie Calfee sanitizes sinks in anticipation of next week’s spring break art camp at Yucandu Art Studio on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Webster Groves. Store owner Kim Harris said she and her staff are taking extra preventative measures to disinfect the store and their supplies amid concerns of the COVID-19 virus. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Paint brushes are cleaned and left out to air dry as Yucandu Art Studio prepares for next week’s spring break art camp on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Webster Groves. Store owner Kim Harris said she and her staff are taking extra preventative measures to disinfect the store and their supplies amid concerns of the COVID-19 virus. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Paper plates, disposable tablecloths and foil placemats replace Yucandu Art Studio’s are prepared for next week’s spring break art camp on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Webster Groves. Store owner Kim Harris said she and her staff are taking extra preventative measures to disinfect the store and their supplies amid concerns of the COVID-19 virus. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

CREVE COEUR — At the Little Medical School, children learn how to use a stethoscope, suture a wound, save a choking victim and make a tourniquet. Clean hands and sterilized equipment are essentials in any medical setting, big or little.And that may never be more true than it will be next week, when the Creve Coeur business will host a spring break camp for about 20 children ages 4 to 11.While sports, gatherings and other large-scale events were falling off the calendar amid “social distancing” efforts, more than a dozen area spring break camps said Thursday they were still on track to open. They planned to beef up disinfecting, encourage hand-washing, reduce group sizes and, hopefully, add a bit more distance between kids.A few camp organizers said they were taking it day to day. Only one contacted by the Post-Dispatch had canceled.“We have a lot of parents who are relying on this camp and we want to be there for the students,” said Jennifer Griffard, the chief operating officer at the Little Medical School, which opened in 1998.“Anyone who shows any signs of coughing will be removed from the class,” she said. Some parents have canceled, Griffard said. But the camp is carrying on, cleaning, sanitizing and taking as many precautions as possible.Same goes for a Mad Science camp planned for 20 children at the Lodge in Des Peres next week.“We are at maximum,” said Alan Simon, president of Mad Science St. Louis. “Last I checked, there was a wait list.”He said “everything going into the camp and coming back out of the camp is going to be completely wiped down with sanitizing wipes or soap and water.”Some parents said the concern about coronavirus was too great. Stefanie Cox, of St. Louis, said her son, 11, and daughter, 7, were staying home with her. Her daughter lives with cystic fibrosis, a disease that affects the lungs and digestive system, and recently suffered a bout of pneumonia.“This year, I just told everyone that we’re out,” Cox said. “We’re a very last-minute family, and we were talking about camps last week and just decided not to go through with it.”But Alisa Cooperstein, of University City, said her daughter, Grace, 13, who is in the seventh grade at Whitfield School, would attend Stages St. Louis spring break camp next week. Taylor Louderman, from Broadway’s “Mean Girls,” will be directing “Pitching In: The Musical” that she co-wrote.“Grace is interested in performing and it was an opportunity to participate in a musical theater camp,” Cooperstein said. “Otherwise, she would be staying at home in front of the television.”“I think we hope that everybody will wash their hands, stay home if they’re not feeling well and use good judgment,” Cooperstein said.Bricks 4 Kidz Camp in Brentwood was still on for next week. The camp uses Legos and battery-powered motors to teach engineering principles to kids ages 5 through 12.Given the viral threat, local franchise owner Nancy Portscheller said the kids will be broken up into smaller activity groups and kept further away from each other. She got the idea from a friend who lives in Italy who actually contracted the virus, along with his family. In Italy, Portscheller said, people are allowed to go outside for walks but must keep at least a meter away from any other person.“We have a big room, so we are going to follow that — keep the groups of kids a meter apart,” Portscheller said. “I certainly wouldn’t want to be responsible for passing along a virus, let alone a deadly one.”Yucandu Art Studio in Webster Groves typically runs a small spring break camp of about 18 children in kindergarten through fifth grade, but because of concerns about COVID-19, workers there said that they’re only allowing 12 children to attend the camp this year.“We’re currently disinfecting the entire studio,” manager Katie Calfee said.The St. Louis Zoo anticipates about 40 children will learn about animals and their habitats through “tours, games, crafts and hands-on activities” at camp next week.So far the zoo does not intend to cancel camp. Zoo facilities are being cleaned more frequently, officials said, and more hand-washing stations have been placed in high-traffic areas of the zoo.“At the St. Louis Zoo, we’re people of science,” spokesman Billy Brennan said. “And we base all of our decisions on science and safety.”

St. Louis Post-DispatchShake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by online news editor Mandy St. Amand.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

The company said it was closing the campus until further notice for precautionary cleaning measures.

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

County and state health officials have not released detailed information about other places the family members have gone

The company said it was closing the campus until further notice for precautionary cleaning measures.

Both St. Louis parades, along with Cottleville, Belleville and Waterloo all were called off because of the coronavirus.

The Spanish flu infected one-third of the world’s population and killed 50 million or more worldwide. But St. Louis suffered less than other cities thanks to efforts to limit spread of disease.

He says the taxing district has collected enough money to restart operations, and adding the third car will make the system viable.

Both St. Louis parades, along with Cottleville, Belleville and Waterloo all were called off because of the coronavirus.