🔥Spread of virus slows in China but death toll keeps climbing🔥

2m ago

Top WHO scientists says global “micro-clusters” could be looming

The chief scientist for the World Health Organization said Wednesday that there could be undetected cases of the new coronavirus lurking around the world, which could spread the virus in their home communities and create new “micro-clusters” of the disease. “We have to expect the best, but be prepared for the worst,” Dr. Soumya Swaminathan told BBC News. “There is a possibility, we’ve seen cases slowing down, the number of new cases is down. The measures that China has taken to really contain the outbreak might work. And so it might end up as, as an outbreak that of course unfortunately has killed over a thousand people, but can still be controlled and contained.” “On the other hand,” she said, “it might have already spread outside to many countries. As of now we have only about 400 cases, but they might have already seeded other micro-clusters and so this may become still a global outbreak or even a pandemic. So we have to be prepared for that and do everything we can to stop that from happening.”

Updated 20m ago

39 more people on cruise ship in Japan diagnosed with coronavirus

An additional 39 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday. That brings the total number of infected patients onboard to 174. “Out of 53 new test results, 39 people were found positive,” he told reporters, adding that a quarantine official had also been infected with the virus.”At this point, we have confirmed that four people, among those who are hospitalized, are in a serious condition, either on a ventilator or in an intensive care unit,” he added.

Reporters are silhouetted in front of the cruise ship Diamond Princess as the vessel is prepared to disembark passengers who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 10, 2020.

KIM KYUNG-HOON/REUTERS

The Diamond Princess has been in quarantine since early last week, after the virus was detected in a former passenger who got off the ship last month in Hong Kong.The ship is expected to stay in quarantine until February 19 — 14 days after the isolation period began. The ship confirmed the 39 new cases in a statement. —AFP

Updated 22m ago

Hubei province reports 94 new deaths and 1,638 new cases

Officials in China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 94 new deaths and 1,638 new cases on Wednesday. That brings the global death toll to at least 1,112 and the total number of cases to more than 44,700.

Updated 23m ago

Disease caused by new virus gets a new name

The coronavirus that has sickened tens of thousands of people now has an official name: COVID-19. At a press briefing on Tuesday, the World Health Organization said it had decided on the name after consulting with the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Organization for Animal Health.”We had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The group also wanted a name that was “pronounceable and related to the disease,” he said.The new name comes from the type of virus that causes the disease. Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause the common cold and some more serious diseases, including SARS, which killed 800 between 2002 and 2003.Tedros said having a name for the new disease is important to prevent the use of other names that might be stigmatizing. “It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks,” he said.- Associated Press

Updated 24m ago

Evacuees toss face masks in the air after completing quarantine

Some of the 195 evacuees who completed their 14-day quarantine east of Los Angeles on Tuesday threw their masks in the air like graduation caps before leaving March Air Reserve Base. Officials gave each a final health screening and deemed them coronavirus-free.Many boarded buses to take them to airports and eventually home. About 80 miles south, at a military base in San Diego, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an evacuee there is the 13th confirmed case in the U.S.That person has been isolated and hospitalized. The federal health agency said the risk to Americans remains low and recent research shows, in many cases, the virus is on par with the flu or cold in terms of severity.”The 13 individuals in the United States have not yet had very severe illness,” the agency’s Dr. Anne Schuchat told reporters in Washington. “In fact, most have had very mild courses.”- Danya Bacchus