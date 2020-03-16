🔥Spread of coronavirus in London weeks ahead of rest of UK, says Boris Johnson🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The spread of coronavirus London appears to be “a few weeks ahead” of other parts of the UK, Boris Johnson has said.

At a press conference on Monday, the Prime Minister asked people in the capital to particularly stick to the ramped up measures suggested – including avoiding pubs, clubs and theatres.

The new measures also include home working where possible and immediately avoiding all “non-essential travel and contact”.

He also called for household isolation, stating anyone living with someone experiencing the coronavirus symptoms of a high temperature or a new cough should self-isolate for 14 days.

Boris Johnson in the press conference

In a unique plea to Londoners, Mr Johnson said people living in the capital were at the highest risk.

He said: “It looks as though London is now a few weeks ahead… it’s important that Londoners now pay special attention to what we are saying about avoiding all non-essential contact.”

Those aged over 70 as well as people with pre-existing health conditions, are particularly vulnerable to coronavirus and will be asked to stay at home “for around 12 weeks” by the weekend.

The Prime Minister addressed the nation following a Cobra meeting, and after the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus “the defining global health crisis of our time”.

Health officials have confirmed a total of 1,543 people have tested positive for the virus in the UK since the start of the outbreak.

It was also announced on Monday that the coronavirus death toll had jumped to 55.