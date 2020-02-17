🔥Spotted: Odion Ighalo in Manchester United suit ahead of possible debut against Chelsea🔥

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has travelled to Stamford Bridge with his new team-mates for tonight’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea.

The Nigerian forward, who arrived in a deadline day loan move from Shanghai Shenhua, was pictured checking out his the playing surface while wearing a club suit as he prepares for a possible first involvement in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s matchday squad.

Ighalo did not go on United’s midseason training camp to Marbella because of fears around tightening travel restrictions due to the Coronavirus outbreak, given he had arrived in the UK from China. He was also kept away from United’s Carrington training ground during a 14-day incubation period as a precautionary measure.

Ighalo could be set to make his first Premier League appearance in more than three years, having last featured for Watford against Bournemouth in January 2017.

United go into tonight’s game looking for a repeat of the result that saw them knock Chelsea out of the League Cup at the same venue earlier this season.

