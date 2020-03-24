🔥Sports Direct told to 'take some responsibility' and close after bosses claim their goods are 'essential' amid coronavirus lockdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Sports Direct is facing an intense backlash for keeping stores open after bosses claimed its good were “essential” during the coronavirus lockdown.

Michael Gove and Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery are among the high-profile figures calling on the retail chain’s owner Mike Ashley to “take some responsibility” and “shut up shop”.

Meanwhile, hundreds have been tweeting #BoycottSportsDirect as they slam the company for staying open while Covid-19 continues to spread in the UK.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all non-essential shops to close and told Brits to “stay at home” in an history address to the nation on Sunday.

Coronavirus hits the UK – In pictures

Sports Direct management justified keeping stores open on the basis that selling sporting and fitness equipment makes it a vital asset during a national shutdown, according to an email sent to staff.

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, which includes Sports Direct and Evans Cycles, wrote to all workers within 30 minutes of Mr Johnson’s announcement.

Mike Ashley has been told to “take some responsibility” and “shut up shop”. (PA)

Speaking about the decision on Good Morning Britain, Mr Gove said that Mr Ashley should rescind the order.

He said: “I can’t see any justification for Sports Direct to stay open.”

Mr Lavery also questioned the decision, tweeting: “Who on earth does Mike Ashley think he is?

“He’s prepared to endanger the life of his employees and the public at large.”

The Wansbeck MP added that selling sports equipment “is not an essential service”.

“Take some responsibility SHUT UP SHOP” Mr Lavery concluded.

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami said Sports Direct staying open could potentially be “putting vulnerable people at risk”.

Labour MP Jess Phillips agreed that the firm was “not essential”, tweeting: “Massive mugs withstanding there is nothing people cannot live without in Sports Direct.”

Newcastle upon Tyne Central MP Chi Onwurah did not appear to think the company’s decision was reasonable or even realistic, asking on Twitter: “This has to be a spoof, right?”

Fellow Labour MP Bill Esterson tweeted “But not Sports Direct” above a list of businesses allowed to stay open under the new measures, while Nottingham South MP Lilian Greenwood encouraged her constituents to “show Mike Ashley what we think of this profiteering”.

People also criticised the move on Twitter. One said: “This company and it’s awful owner are prepared to risk the health and welfare of its staff in the name of profit and that is truly lower than a snakes belly.”

Another wrote: “Can we make sure that we boycott sports direct?” and a third said: “Boycott Sports Direct … close yourselves down .. people already have running shoes and stuff .. you are not an essential service.”

In the e-mail, Sports Direct finance chief Chris Wootton wrote to staff and noted home fitness was the “number one trending topic on social media after coronavirus itself”.

He added: “Against the backdrop of the closure of gyms the demand for these types of products has increased exponentially as the population looks to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“Consequently, we are uniquely well placed to help keep the UK as fit and healthy as possible during this crisis and thus our Sports Direct and Evans Cycles stores will remain open where possible to allow us to do this (in accordance with the Government’s current social distancing guidance).

“There is no one else that has the range of product and range of stores to make this reasonably accessible for the whole population.”

Earlier, the PM said restrictions would be tightened up so only essential journeys should be made by key workers.

He also said people could leave home for exercise, but only while maintaining social distancing.

The Standard has contacted Sports Direct for comment.