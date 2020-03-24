🔥Sports Direct hikes prices by up to 50 per cent after U-turn on store closures, memo shows🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Sports Direct has raised prices on certain items by as much as 50 per cent amid coronavirus panic buying, according to reports.

Mike Ashley’s sports equipment retailer has sent a memo – seen by PA news agency – to staff telling them to hike prices on certain lines.

Among the items with higher prices are an Everlast 4kg kettle bell, up from £9.99 to £14.99, and an Everlast 12kg kettle bell, which has increased from £29.99 to £39.99

Other brands that are now more expensive in Sports Direct include Slazenger and Lonsdale. Everlast, Slazenger and Lonsdale are all owned by Sports Direct’s parent company Frasers Group.

The Standard has contacted Sports Direct for comment.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has warned companies not to hike prices during the coronavirus crisis.

A CMA spokesperson said: “We have already warned all traders not to exploit the current situation through unjustifiable prices.

“Our new Covid-19 taskforce is reviewing evidence of harmful sales or pricing practices, and we will do whatever is required to stop a small minority of businesses that may seek to exploit the present situation.”

Sports Direct sparked controversy earlier when CFO Chris Wootton told staff in a letter that stores would remain open, despite Government orders that all but essential shops should close.

Mr Wootton said in the letter: “We are uniquely well placed to help keep the UK as fit and healthy as possible during this crisis.”

The company went back on this decision later on Tuesday after widespread criticism, with Labour Party chairman Ian Lavery demanding on Twitter that Mr Ashley “take some responsibility and “shut up shop”.

Sports Direct said it would follow Government advice on when to reopen stores.

There have been several reports of British people panic-buying in recent weeks, amid fears that supplies will run low during the coronavirus pandemic.

Head of NHS England Andy Powis said Brits should be “ashamed” after a video emerged of an NHS worker who said she hadn’t been able to buy fruit or vegetables after a long shift.