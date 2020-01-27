🔥Sports banter in the workplace ‘is a gateway to more laddish behaviour’ and should be curbed, CMI boss warns🔥

Chatting about sports in the workplace should be curbed by bosses because it is a “gateway to more laddish behaviour”, a management chief has warned.
Ann Francke OBE, CEO of The Chartered Management Institute (CMI), is urging companies to pay closer attention to the types of conversations employees engage in.
She also insists that talking about sports in the workplace can lead to more chauvinistic behaviour, including boasting about “conquests over the weekend”.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Ms Francke said that such conversations are “a gateway to more laddish behaviour”.
“And it’s if it just goes unchecked it’s a signal of a more laddish culture and it’s ve easy for it to escalate from the [Video Assistant Referee] talk and chat to slapping each other on the back and talking about your conquests at the weekend.
“My point is this shouldn’t be banned, that’s not what I’m saying. I’m saying that if you’re a leader of an organisation, or of a team, part of your job as a good leader is to be inclusive and make sure everybody feels comfortable.
“And I bet if you go around and ask the people who are subjected to this a lot whether or not they feel comfortable or included, they’re going to tell you, no they do not.”
The CMI chief said that research carried out by the professional management body showed that both men and women are alienated by chats regarding sports such as football and cricket.
According to a survey of 851 managers published in 2017, 81% of managers have witnessed some form of gender discrimination or bias in the workplace. A further 62% of women witnessed gender bias in recruitment and promotion decisions in comparison to 42% of men.
Ms Francke added: “I have nothing against sports enthusiasts or cricket fans, that’s great.
“But the issue is many people aren’t cricket fans so it’s more about you as a team leader or leader of an organisation, if you permit that kind of banter or are excluding people and their job as a leader is to include them.
“A lot of women in particular feel left out they don’t follow those sports and they don’t like either being forced to talk about them or not being included in the conversation.”
The Chartered Management Institute is the Chartered professional body for management and leadership, counting more than 132,000 managers and leaders in its membership community.